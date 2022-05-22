Expect traffic, street closures downtown for Life Time Spring Half Marathon

Chicago residents should expect traffic delays downtown on Sunday.

Thousands are expected to hit the streets for the "Life Time Spring Half Marathon" and a 10 kilometer race. There are also "Junior Dash" half-mile races.

The half marathon steps off at 7:00 a.m. and the 10-K will start at 7:45 a.m.

Both races begin on Columbus Drive, south of Monroe Street, and then follow the lakefront trail.

A number of streets will be closed off to make room for nearly seven thousand runners.

The Randolph eastbound curb lane will be closed from Field Blvd to Columbus starting at 8:00 a.m.

All Monroe lanes will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus starting at 3:00 a.m.

All northbound and southbound Columbus lanes will be closed from Randolph to Congress starting at 3:00 a.m.

All Columbus lanes will be closed from Congress to Roosevelt starting at 6:00 a.m.

The northbound Randolph exit will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Randolph starting at 7:00 a.m.

Intermediate Randolph eastbound lanes will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus starting at 6:00 a.m.