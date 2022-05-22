ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect traffic, street closures downtown for Life Time Spring Half Marathon

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 3 days ago

Chicago residents should expect traffic delays downtown on Sunday.

Thousands are expected to hit the streets for the "Life Time Spring Half Marathon" and a 10 kilometer race. There are also "Junior Dash" half-mile races.

The half marathon steps off at 7:00 a.m. and the 10-K will start at 7:45 a.m.

Both races begin on Columbus Drive, south of Monroe Street, and then follow the lakefront trail.

A number of streets will be closed off to make room for nearly seven thousand runners.

The Randolph eastbound curb lane will be closed from Field Blvd to Columbus starting at 8:00 a.m.

All Monroe lanes will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus starting at 3:00 a.m.

All northbound and southbound Columbus lanes will be closed from Randolph to Congress starting at 3:00 a.m.

All Columbus lanes will be closed from Congress to Roosevelt starting at 6:00 a.m.

The northbound Randolph exit will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Randolph starting at 7:00 a.m.

Intermediate Randolph eastbound lanes will be closed from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Columbus starting at 6:00 a.m.

