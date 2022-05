A 41-year-old woman and three dogs have been killed in a car crash in west London, the Metropolitan Police said.The driver of the car – a 26-year-old man – has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and taken into custody.Officers were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at 6.21am on Saturday to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian, animals and an Audi.The woman was found dead at the scene, while all three dogs also died as a result of injuries, according to police.#INCIDENT | A woman, 41, and three dogs have died after a collision...

ACCIDENTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO