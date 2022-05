LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 2-year-old girl is surprising doctors by her recovery 18 months after she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting in west Louisville. Ocean Robertson was just 5 months old in December 2020 when someone opened fire while she was in a car with her mother near the intersection of West Oak and Dr. W. J. Hodge streets in the California neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO