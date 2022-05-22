Diplomas are presented to undergrad students at WNEU commencement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University’s undergraduate class of 2022 received their diplomas on May 21 at the school’s Healthful Living Center.

One by one, hundreds of graduates savored the highlights of their four years of hard work to the cheers of friends and family members.

University President Dr. Robert Johnson did the honors, recognizing every undergraduate, but Saturday’s celebration was just the beginning of a weekend filled with festivities. On Sunday, graduate students will also receive their degrees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.