ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Diplomas are presented to undergrad students at WNEU commencement

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmslY_0fmWKgPW00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western New England University’s undergraduate class of 2022 received their diplomas on May 21 at the school’s Healthful Living Center.

One by one, hundreds of graduates savored the highlights of their four years of hard work to the cheers of friends and family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N1TeA_0fmWKgPW00
Westfield State University students learn how to treat those in alcohol recovery

University President Dr. Robert Johnson did the honors, recognizing every undergraduate, but Saturday’s celebration was just the beginning of a weekend filled with festivities. On Sunday, graduate students will also receive their degrees.

5.22_WNE_Commencement_WEB_Color_Proof_15 Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

Chicopee guidance counselor wins Massachusetts counselor of the year award

Tama Lang, a guidance counselor at Sergeant Robert R. Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee, was awarded counselor of the year on Tuesday. The Massachusetts School Counselors Association presented the award. At the event, Lang wanted to highlight issues counselors in Chicopee were facing, so she sent out a survey asking...
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
westernmassnews.com

Officials investigating potentially racist vandalism at Southwick school

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway into a potentially racially charged act of vandalism at Southwick Regional High School. It has the school community talking and now, one school tradition has been pulled as a result. “Most students seem to be a little bit concerned about it. They’re...
SOUTHWICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wneu#Commencement#Undergrad#College#Healthful Living Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Holyoke Public Schools’ literacy rates

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Results of a new literacy assessment showed the majority of students at Holyoke Public Schools are struggling with reading. Western Mass News is digging deeper into the data to find out what’s contributing to the low scores. “Those numbers looked hideous. 50 percent was in...
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy