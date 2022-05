The U.S. housing market has never been harder for first-time homebuyers of all backgrounds, but Black buyers are facing the biggest challenges. The housing market is more competitive than ever due to record-high home prices and skyrocketing mortgage rates. These factors are making it harder for Black Americans to achieve the American dream, keeping them out of the most tried and true way of building wealth in America.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO