Maneskin Recruit Jimmy Fallon to Play Bass on ‘Supermodel’ for ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

By Chad Childers
Loudwire
Loudwire
 3 days ago
Maneskin rocked out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Friday night (May 19), but the talk show host ended up providing a musical assist on the track, filling in for bassist Victoria De Angelis. "This is a true story, their bass player Vic couldn't be here because she...

