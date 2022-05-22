1 person shot overnight in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – Cierra McCaleb remembers her mother, Chenell Gilbert, as the planner of the family, always finding some way to bring everyone together. “Anytime we had any cousins come over, she was the one that had all of the cousins coming over,” McCaleb said. “She loved making, planning, events for people. That was kind of […]

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO