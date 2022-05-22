‘Showdown on the Sound’ in Darien raises over $800K for addiction treatment

Darien hosted its sixth annual "Showdown on the Sound" Saturday to honor native Michael Taylor, who lost his battle with addiction.

Saturday’s event was inspired by Taylor's tradition of kicking off the summer on the water, along with his love of spectaculars.

There was a boat race, a silent auction, games and live music.

“Everybody is touched by addiction one way or another. Whether it's a family, friend, themselves, it's not something we should stigmatize,” says event co-organizer Will Herling. “No one should be ashamed about recovery and it's really important for us to get out here as a community and support each other.:

Over the past six years, including Saturday's event, "Showdown on the Sound" has raised over one million dollars for the nonprofit Shatterproof. The group is dedicated to "reversing the addiction crisis."