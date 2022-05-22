ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

‘Showdown on the Sound’ in Darien raises over $800K for addiction treatment

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxvgd_0fmWHISP00

Darien hosted its sixth annual "Showdown on the Sound" Saturday to honor native Michael Taylor, who lost his battle with addiction.

Saturday’s event was inspired by Taylor's tradition of kicking off the summer on the water, along with his love of spectaculars.

There was a boat race, a silent auction, games and live music.

“Everybody is touched by addiction one way or another. Whether it's a family, friend, themselves, it's not something we should stigmatize,” says event co-organizer Will Herling. “No one should be ashamed about recovery and it's really important for us to get out here as a community and support each other.:

Over the past six years, including Saturday's event, "Showdown on the Sound" has raised over one million dollars for the nonprofit Shatterproof. The group is dedicated to "reversing the addiction crisis."

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Asian-focused bakery opens in Stamford

A new bakery offering on Asian desserts and beverages has opened in Stamford. Shiro Desserts at 172 Bedford St. is the city’s first Asian American bakery. It is owned and operated by Sabrina Yang, a business major at UConn, who offers a line-up of East Asian-inspired delicacies and drinks, including green tea cake (pictured here).
STAMFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Violin Playing Scammer Has Covered A Lot of Ground in Greater-Danbury, Many Residents Know It’s Fake

Tapinto.net ran a story on Monday (5/23/22) to warn the public of a possible scam. The report was all about an individual who has been seen in Mahopac "playing" a violin in public places, and asking for money. The panhandler usually has a sob story about feeding their family or being in need, but witnesses told the paper it's a fake and they've seen the man counting large sums of cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Darien, CT
Society
hamlethub.com

Meet Bethel resident Rusty Beers, member of Effectv's local team!

Editor's note: here on HamletHub, we are excited to introduce you to the team at Effectv! For the past few months, we have put a spotlight on local Effectv employees and learned what they love about their community, their job, and working with local small businesses. Meet Rusty Beers, sales...
New Haven Independent

'The Giggling Pig' Open For Business In Seymour

SEYMOUR – Dress for a mess!. That’s pretty much the calling card for a new children’s art studio downtown, The Giggling Pig, which held its official grand opening Friday (May 20). With wooden shelves overflowing with jars of glitter, finger paints, sequins, paintbrushes, blank canvasses, construction paper...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Boat Race#The Addiction#Charity
News 12

Norwalk community honors victims of Texas school shooting with vigil

As the fierce debate rages on over how and if the Texas school shooting could have been prevented, local communities in Connecticut are coming together to honor the victims. A vigil was held on the town green in Norwalk Wednesday for the victims of the shooting. Parents in Norwalk say...
westportlocal.com

Westport Pride's First Annual Queer Cook-Off A Great Success

Three teams of chef-testants and five judges assembled at Aitoro's Appliance Store in Norwalk on Thursday to create a lively culinary competition to raise money for Westport Pride’s education programs. Designed to cook up local competition and foster valuable relationships in the community, Westport Pride’s “Queer Cook-Off” pitted members...
WESTPORT, CT
News 12

Is your dad awesome? Enter him into News 12's Dad Rocks contest

Is your dad the best dad in the whole wide world? Of course he is, because Dad Rocks!. News 12 The Bronx and News 12 Brooklyn wants to celebrate all fathers!. The Dad Rocks contest runs from May 26 through 12 p.m. on June 16. News 12 will award three fathers, at random, with a $100 gift card on Thursdays during that time period.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
therealdeal.com

Fairfield County town nears private island purchase for over $100M

Just how much are 60 acres of mostly undeveloped land on Connecticut’s Gold Coast worth? Darien taxpayers are about to find out. The Fairfield County town is in contract to purchase Great Island (technically a peninsula) on the Long Island Sound for somewhere north of $100 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton resident new corporator at Newtown Savings Bank

Newtown Savings Bank elected Douglas Wade, Jr., as a new corporator during the Bank’s annual meeting held at the Waterview in Monroe. Wade, a Shelton resident, is the fourth generation President of Wade’s Dairy, a family business based in Bridgeport. “We are excited to welcome each of these...
SHELTON, CT
westchestermagazine.com

5 Beautiful Parks and Preserves to View Wildlife in Westchester

Want to connect with and explore nature this summer? Westchester County is bustling with native wildlife that’s just a car ride away. While Westchester is home to close to a million human beings, there’s actually more wildlife in the county you might expect. There are plenty of gorgeous public parks and preserves that are open to hikers hoping to sneak a peek at an animal in its natural habitat. Whether you’re into birds, butterflies, groundhogs, turtles, or any of the other species that call Westchester home, here are some great public spots in Westchester you might see an animal out in the wild.
ctexaminer.com

Third Death in Two Months Puts Focus on Youth Mental Health at Darien High School

DARIEN — About 300 community members joined a Zoom call on Monday evening focused on recognizing and discussing warning signs of suicide and mental health struggles in children and adolescents. The call was in response to the death of Hayden Thorsen, a 16-year-old sophomore at Darien High School. Superintendent...
News 12

News 12

77K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy