ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

3 people shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44pImA_0fmWGwrO00

PITTSBURGH — Three people were shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood overnight Sunday.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to the scene for multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the 1700 block of East Carson Street around 2:55 a.m.

According to police, responding officers were directed to three victims.

Police said a juvenile girl was found with several gunshot wounds to the lower body.

A man was found at the intersection of 18th and Carson streets with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Another man was found near a parking lot on 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Police say the violence erupted amid a dispute among a group of individuals.

Police also said all of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit arrived to process the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

‘I know what I’ve done’: 2 men in custody after police track skimming scam in Pittsburgh-area stores

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

istvan balogh
3d ago

Democrats run cities throughout America are the most dangerous places to live, but you’d never know if you’re watching the fake news media outlets CNN MSNBC ABC NBC CBS WAPO NYT NPR FOX.

Reply(1)
4
Guest
3d ago

My husband was there this morning working on his food truck and a bullet grazed his hair, I'm glad he wasn't shot God was with him this morning sending prayers for those who where shot

Reply
2
Bill
3d ago

south side used to be great. not so anymore. lots better and safer places to live.

Reply
5
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition after being shot in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the chest. According to Allegheny County Police, just before midnight on Tuesday, police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Penn Hills in the 400 block of Hershey Road. Once they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
Carson, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Carson, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Violent Crime#Shotspotter#The Mobile Crime Unit#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with stabbing at Monroeville Mall

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man multiple times at a store inside Monroeville Mall. John Malcolm Smith, 40, is charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident Saturday around 5:15 p.m. at All-Star Elite. According to the criminal complaint, Smith and another man were...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Truck goes over embankment along Route 8

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A flatbed truck went over an embankment in Hampton Township Monday morning. It happened near the intersection of Clearview Road and Route 8. A tow truck was called and the truck was lifted from the creek. Allegheny County 911 said that there were no injuries.
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge says Greensburg shooting suspect will be prosecuted as an adult

An Allegheny County man who turned 18 just one month after he was charged with the attempted murder of three people outside of a Greensburg apartment building will be tried as an adult. A Westmoreland County judge this week rejected a defense request to transfer the criminal prosecution of Jaron...
GREENSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
86K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy