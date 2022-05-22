3 people shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Three people were shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood overnight Sunday.

Pittsburgh police said they responded to the scene for multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the 1700 block of East Carson Street around 2:55 a.m.

According to police, responding officers were directed to three victims.

Police said a juvenile girl was found with several gunshot wounds to the lower body.

A man was found at the intersection of 18th and Carson streets with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police.

Another man was found near a parking lot on 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Police say the violence erupted amid a dispute among a group of individuals.

Police also said all of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit arrived to process the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

‘I know what I’ve done’: 2 men in custody after police track skimming scam in Pittsburgh-area stores

©2022 Cox Media Group