ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iraqi court postpones smuggling case against Briton, German

By SAMYA KULLAB
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCBHP_0fmWFeBL00
1 of 6

BAGHDAD (AP) — An Iraqi court Sunday postponed the trial of two European tourists charged with antiquities smuggling after their lawyers argued more information was needed about the ancient shards found in their possession.

The defense team for German national Volker Waldman filed a motion in court saying there was insufficient information about the value of the pieces Iraqi officials found on him. He was charged alongside Jim Fitton, 66, a retired British geologist.

Furat Kubba, defense lawyer for Waldman, said he launched the motion partly to seek more information about the historical significance of the pieces found in his client’s possession.

A government technical team concluded the items — 10 pieces found in Fitton’s possession and two in Waldman’s — could be classified as archaeological pieces because they dated back more than 200 years. The shards, some as small as a fingernail, were collected at Eridu, an ancient Mesopotamian city in southern Iraq.

Waldman’s defense team has said the German tourist had been carrying the pieces for Fitton but that he did not pick them up from the site. Both men are charged with smuggling based on the country’s antiquities laws, and could potentially face the death penalty. However, officials have said that was only a remote possibility.

Kubba said they would seek to have Waldman and Fitton tried separately. Both men said they were unaware of the Iraqi antiquities smuggling law or that there would be penalties for picking up or attempting to leave the country with the items.

Fitton and Waldman were arrested on March 20 at Baghdad International Airport when airport security discovered the items in their luggage. They had been part of a tourism expedition across the country’s ancient sites. Their case has received international attention at a time when Iraq hopes to boost its nascent tourism sector.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gunned down in Tehran: Assassination of Revolutionary Guard officer raises fears of Iran-Israel escalation

The brazen daylight assassination of an Iranian military officer in Tehran has prompted calls for revenge and shined a spotlight on the ongoing shadow war being fought between the Islamic Republic and Israel.Col Hassan Sayyad Khodai was an officer in the Revolutionary Guard corps involved in operations abroad, including Syria and possibly elsewhere. He was shot dead by gunmen on a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon at around 4pm. He was returning from work in his car and had just approached his home in east-central Tehran when the killers fired five rounds at him, state media reported.A photograph showed him in...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran vows revenge over killing of Guard member in Tehran

Iran's hard-line president vowed revenge on Monday over the killing of a senior Revolutionary Guard member gunned down in the heart of Tehran the day before, a still-mysterious attack on the country's powerful paramilitary force.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hailed Col. Hassan Sayyad Khodaei as a martyr and blamed “the hand of global arrogance,” a reference to the United States and its allies, including Israel, for his slaying.There has been no claim of responsibility for the killing, carried out on Sunday afternoon by two unidentified gunmen on a motorbike. They shot Khodaei five times in a car, an unarmored budget...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Briton#Iraqi#German#Ap#European#British#Eridu#Mesopotamian
The Guardian

Russian forces reportedly came close to capturing Zelenskiy during first hours of invasion

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has described how Russian forces came close to capturing or assassinating him in the early hours of the invasion. Zelenskiy has been widely lauded for his response to the invasion in the 65 days since the first Russian troops entered Ukraine. He has addressed the US Congress, the World Bank and the Grammy Awards; Boris Johnson is among the high-profile figures eager to be seen in his company.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Iraq
US News and World Report

Severed Head of Missing Nigerian Lawmaker Found in Park -Police

ONITSHA, Nigeria (Reuters) - Police in Nigeria have discovered the severed head of a state legislator who went missing last week in the southeastern state of Anambra, where the government accuses separatists of carrying out a spate of killings and kidnappings, police said on Sunday. The southeast, homeland of the...
AFRICA
Reuters

Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
CBS News

Russians fear Mariupol abuse will backfire, U.S. intel shows

The U.S. has gathered intelligence that shows some Russian officials have become concerned that Russian forces in the ravaged port city of Mariupol are carrying out grievous abuses, a U.S official familiar with the newly declassified findings told CBS News Wednesday, confirming an Associated Press report. The Russian officials are...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

912K+
Followers
443K+
Post
411M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy