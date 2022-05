Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center track and field state participants had a very success weekend from Drake Stadium in Des Moines. It was a busy Saturday with six events going for ACGC. The day started with Ava Campbell finishing in 22nd place in the girls 800m dash along with a 16th place finish in the 1500 meter. Then Trevin Suhr ran in two events that include a solid time in the boys 800 meter dash with 8th place and a 5th place finish in the 1600 meter. Suhr concluded the state meet with three medals. Austin Kunkle participated in two individual Saturday events which started with a 4th place finish in the 100 meter and a 4th place placement in the 200 meter with a time 22.29 which is a new school record. Kunkle concluded the state meet with three medals. Finally, the boys 4×100 was disqualified.

