Mercedes-AMG Announces Pricing For Fiery C43

This vehicle is about a lot more than just luxury. The Mercedes G-Wagon symbolizes the German and European automotive market of power, status, fame, and wealth. Whether that is because of their incredible build quality, customization options, or brand name recognition is up to the eye of the beholder. The simple truth is that people want these cars, and now you have the opportunity to be one of the special few who can make it happen. This particular vehicle is an example of a car built for a purpose as it takes the JEEP approach of using a removable top to a whole other level. Along with the class and style this car carries on its own, the builders were clearly aiming to make a performance offroader that could handle the heat of heavy use. So how does it hold up to these challenges?

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO