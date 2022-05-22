ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

I’m overworked and ready to quit — what should I do?

By Greg Giangrande
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O72YQ_0fmWE3uS00

I am an executive administrator and have been with my current company for more than 11 years. We are growing and as we hire new executives, I’m just expected to support them without extra compensation. To make matters worse, it’s becoming an old boys’ club. I plan on moving out of Manhattan to be a stay-at-home mom, so I offered to work remotely for my boss. In the meantime, I just feel like quitting — but don’t want to burn a bridge. How do I exit gracefully?

You’ve put in almost a dozen years, so they must have been pretty good ones. Don’t let the recent events ruin what you’ve earned, which is a good reference and potential future opportunities. Since you’ve already told your boss your plans, you can also tell him that in the meantime the additional workload is a lot and it is only fair that you receive additional compensation for the extra work, either in the form of a raise or bonus. You may prefer the bonus since you are leaving and may not realize the full potential of a salary increase. As for the boys’ club, unless you are talking about behavior that is a violation of the law or company policy, I would professionally discuss the specific behavior that makes you uncomfortable and ask that it stop. Speaking up for yourself isn’t a risk if you do so professionally.

I work for Twitter and I exercised my free speech complaining about our potential new boss, Elon Musk, and said if he’s going to head up the company, I quit. My boss said, “I accept your resignation.” Can he do that?

You have the right to express your opinion, but that doesn’t mean your employer has to keep employing you. You are employed at will — you can leave at will and your employer can fire you at will. They just can’t fire you for a protected reason. Threatening to quit if you don’t like your new boss is not a protected reason. Moreover, If you tell your boss the conditions upon which you will quit, your boss has the right to accept your resignation if those conditions come to pass.

Gregory Giangrande has over 25 years of experience as a chief human resources executive. Hear Greg Weds. at 9:35 a.m. o n iHeartRadio 710 WOR with Len Berman and Michael Riedel . E-mail: GoToGreg@NYPost.com. Follow: GoToGreg.com and on Twitter: @GregGiangrande

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy