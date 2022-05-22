I’m overworked and ready to quit — what should I do?

I am an executive administrator and have been with my current company for more than 11 years. We are growing and as we hire new executives, I’m just expected to support them without extra compensation. To make matters worse, it’s becoming an old boys’ club. I plan on moving out of Manhattan to be a stay-at-home mom, so I offered to work remotely for my boss. In the meantime, I just feel like quitting — but don’t want to burn a bridge. How do I exit gracefully?

You’ve put in almost a dozen years, so they must have been pretty good ones. Don’t let the recent events ruin what you’ve earned, which is a good reference and potential future opportunities. Since you’ve already told your boss your plans, you can also tell him that in the meantime the additional workload is a lot and it is only fair that you receive additional compensation for the extra work, either in the form of a raise or bonus. You may prefer the bonus since you are leaving and may not realize the full potential of a salary increase. As for the boys’ club, unless you are talking about behavior that is a violation of the law or company policy, I would professionally discuss the specific behavior that makes you uncomfortable and ask that it stop. Speaking up for yourself isn’t a risk if you do so professionally.

I work for Twitter and I exercised my free speech complaining about our potential new boss, Elon Musk, and said if he’s going to head up the company, I quit. My boss said, “I accept your resignation.” Can he do that?

You have the right to express your opinion, but that doesn’t mean your employer has to keep employing you. You are employed at will — you can leave at will and your employer can fire you at will. They just can’t fire you for a protected reason. Threatening to quit if you don’t like your new boss is not a protected reason. Moreover, If you tell your boss the conditions upon which you will quit, your boss has the right to accept your resignation if those conditions come to pass.

