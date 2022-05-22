What Are the Environmental Benefits of Proper Waste Disposal

Over the last couple of years, the business world and society, in general, started making big steps in the green and sustainable direction. Even though this development was initially met with a lot of skepticism, soon it become very clear that good intentions, at least, in this case, go hand in hand with tangible eco and economic benefits which gave the green movement entirely new momentum.

Effective waste disposal which was very long relegated to moving the waste to the nearest landfill makes an integral part of this puzzle since improper disposal can have catastrophic environmental and financial ramifications.

Let us take a look then at some of the benefits your company might be getting by putting greater focus on this process to try to nudge you in the right direction.

Local legal requirements

First and foremost, every national government in the world proscribes some set of rules for taking care of organic and non-organic waste your company might be producing. These regulations will certainly vary from one location to another but you will always get a set of guidelines for putting the materials in the general waste stream in an effort to reduce different forms of pollution. Straying off from ignoring all these proscriptions can prove to be quite severe for any aspiring company. For example, in the United States, the fines for violating RCRA laws can range from $22,500 all the way up to $93,000.

Government cooperation and incentives

The situation we have described above has the other side of the coin as well. Namely, as much as they are trying to discourage irresponsible behavior, the governments all around the world are also going out of the way to make proper waste disposal as financially viable as possible. If we take a look at, let’s say, Australia, we will see that the local government has recently announced as much as $249.6 million to support domestic waste management. So, as we can see, putting more effort into this activity isn’t only a prudent environmental move but it can also open your company the way to lucrative state funds.

Improved employee health

Poor waste management can have a very negative effect on the morale of your staff. People like to work in environments where they feel their personal well-being is taken care of. So, no matter what kind of facility you are running, there are efficient ways to take care of this issue and make sure your staff is able to dispose of waste in the fastest, and most convenient manner. If we once again go Down Under for an example, we can see that the Waste Chute in Queensland and other Australian regions is producing excellent real-life results so you can use it as a template for an efficient waste disposal system.

Adding value to the waste and preserving natural resources

Thinking about the waste strictly in terms of disposal cuts away the companies from all industries from an additional source of revenue as well as presents a considerable environmental threat and waste of natural resources. Most of the materials like paper, metal, plastic, wood, and aluminum can be put back into production and used instead of fresh raw materials. The companies that really want to double down on this fact can even develop their own in-house recycling infrastructure. Keeping in mind the United States is recycling only 5% of plastic waste , investing in these mini-recycling facilities does make a lot of sense.

Streamlining business processes

Even if we are not always aware of that, waste management makes a critical part of any company’s workflow and if not handled poorly drags everything down. Dealing with clutter and unnecessary waste requires more work hours, more energy, and more space. All these things require massive resources that are not utilized in any sensible or sustainable manner. Cutting the volume of this waste down can make the entire industry far leaner, nimbler, and more efficient. Furthermore, the waste that remains in the circulation can be used as biomass and converted into energy effectively closing this circle down.

Promoting sustainably

Last but not least we would like to quickly cover the issue of public perception. Most companies see recycling, green initiatives, and effective waste management as an opportunity for easy branding points. And, as effective as these marketing strategies can be we would like to remind you that this is a two-way street. The companies don't have to use their green strategies only to tap into the eco-friendly corners of the market but also to educate the consumers that are not leaning in that direction and lead by example. It is worth pointing out that the bonds forged in this manner can have tangible financial benefits.

We hope these few examples gave you a general idea about the importance of waste management strategies and how your company can move up by putting a stronger focus on these activities. The most important thing to take out of this short discussion is that what’s good for the environment is, in the long run, good for the business world as well. And as long as that’s the case, all green initiatives will be much easier to put into motion.