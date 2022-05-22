These were the most popular baby names in Alabama in 2021
(WHNT) — The most popular baby names in Alabama didn’t change much from previous years, according to newly released data from the Social Security Administration.
The agency reported William to once again be the most popular name for baby boys in Alabama, while Olivia knocked off Ava for the most popular name for girls.Sample ballots for the May 24, 2022 primary election in Alabama
Here are the top ten names for girls and boys in Alabama last year:
Boys
- William
- John
- James
- Noah
- Elijah
- Liam
- Asher
- Henry
- Oliver
- Grayson
When compared to the previous year, 2020, the names for Alabama boys mostly remain the same. However, names like Mason and Jackson were kicked out this year in favor of Asher and Grayson. The names that follow the top 10 list include: Carter, Samuel, Michael, Hudson, and Waylon.Police report new alligator sighting in Huntsville
Girls
- Olivia
- Ava
- Amelia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Harper
- Elizabeth
- Evelyn
- Mary
- Ella
Ava took the runner-up spot in 2021 to Olivia, which was in second place in 2020. Other names that were omitted from 2021’s list that made it the previous year include Paisley and Isabella; however, both of those still made the top 20.
You can see the full list of Alabama’s favorite baby names in 2021 here . To see the list of 2021’s most popular baby names nationwide, visit ssa.gov .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.
Comments / 1