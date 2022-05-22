ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

These were the most popular baby names in Alabama in 2021

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M8zVX_0fmWCuEm00

(WHNT) — The most popular baby names in Alabama didn’t change much from previous years, according to newly released data from the Social Security Administration.

The agency reported William to once again be the most popular name for baby boys in Alabama, while Olivia knocked off Ava for the most popular name for girls.

Sample ballots for the May 24, 2022 primary election in Alabama

Here are the top ten names for girls and boys in Alabama last year:

Boys

  1. William
  2. John
  3. James
  4. Noah
  5. Elijah
  6. Liam
  7. Asher
  8. Henry
  9. Oliver
  10. Grayson

When compared to the previous year, 2020, the names for Alabama boys mostly remain the same. However, names like Mason and Jackson were kicked out this year in favor of Asher and Grayson. The names that follow the top 10 list include: Carter, Samuel, Michael, Hudson, and Waylon.

Police report new alligator sighting in Huntsville

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Amelia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Emma
  6. Harper
  7. Elizabeth
  8. Evelyn
  9. Mary
  10. Ella

Ava took the runner-up spot in 2021 to Olivia, which was in second place in 2020. Other names that were omitted from 2021’s list that made it the previous year include Paisley and Isabella; however, both of those still made the top 20.

You can see the full list of Alabama’s favorite baby names in 2021 here . To see the list of 2021’s most popular baby names nationwide, visit ssa.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Slim Chickens opens location in another Alabama city

A new location of Slim Chickens has opened this week in Cullman. The newest restaurant, located at 1711 Cherokee Ave. in Cullman, began serving Monday. It’s part of an expansion by the franchise in Alabama, which aims to open as many as 10 restaurants in state over the next five years.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Election, golf major, hotel room in demand: Down in Alabama

The big Alabama primary election is tomorrow, folks, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll see much of a campaigning slowdown anytime soon. Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas won his second career major championship over the weekend in a playoff at the PGA Championship. The public’s fascination with Casey...
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama congressional races to feature one runoff in June

Control of Alabama’s seven-member congressional delegation likely will remain firmly in Republican hands, but not without a contest. Two GOP candidates are in a runoff for the open District 5 seat in north Alabama, and three Republican incumbents and the only Democratic member face opposition in November. All the incumbents will be heavy favorites to return to Washington.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asher
WSFA

Several Alabama sheriffs survive primary races; at least 1 set for runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The incumbent will remain in office in several of Alabama’s local sheriff races, though at least one is headed to a primary runoff. In Autauga County, incumbent Joe Sedinger won his race for reelection against Mark Harrell and Ken Gray. No Democratic candidate is running against Sedinger, meaning he’ll remain sheriff following the November general election.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Baby Names#Nexstar Media Inc
apr.org

Study: Alabama among the safest States for COVID-19

Despite new numbers from Alabama health officials that COVID-19 cases are rising, a new study shows our state is among the safest in the nation for the virus. The internet web site Wallethub now ranks our state as the eleventh safest state in the nation for the coronavirus. Alabama made headlines for being the worst among U.S. states for vaccinations. We also had the third highest death rate in the nation. Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzales explains a better vaccination rate is helping Alabama move up in the ranking compared to its neighbors.
ALABAMA STATE
uab.edu

UAB does first radiofrequency ablation for epilepsy in Alabama

The first procedure was performed by Kristen Riley, M.D., and Nicole Bentley, M.D., in the Department of Neurosurgery at the UAB Heersink School of Medicine. Alabama native Ashley Williard was the inaugural patient. Epilepsy diagnosis. Ashley's journey with epilepsy began early in life when the doctors identified her mother’s negative...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wvtm13.com

Missing Chicago teenager found at Tuscaloosa hotel, Michigan man arrested

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Michigan man is behind bars in Alabama and a missing Chicago teenager is returning home after a group of hotel employees contacted police about suspicious behavior during a check-in last week. The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force said the Tuscaloosa Police Department received a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy