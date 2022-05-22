ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Downtown Rescue Mission to open as cooling shelter

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7l72_0fmWCfF700

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As temperature begin to rise this season, the Downtown Rescue Mission will be open as a cooling shelter.

Exposure to heat can be dangerous, especially for children and the elderly. They are more at risk for developing heat-related health problems like heat stroke or even death.

Police report new alligator sighting in Huntsville

Downtown Rescue Mission Director of Corporate Engagement Marsha Arends said doors are open 24 hours a day for emergency shelter.

“We want to make sure people know that anyone, even if you just don’t have air conditioning at this moment and you need a cool place to stay, you can come to the Downtown Rescue Mission at 1400 Evangel Drive in Huntsville and come get a cool place to stay,” Arends said. “We have bottled water here.”

The facility also serves three free meals a day.

Downtown Rescue Mission Meal Times

  • Breakfast 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Dinner 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RocketCityMom

Bounce Over to Flow Huntsville

Huntsville’s newest trampoline park offers a ton of activities on and off the mats. Kids, teens, and grown-ups can all have a good time at the new Flow Huntsville Supreme Air Sports at the corner of Drake and Leeman Ferry Road. In addition to the trampolines, there’s jousting, basketball, games, soccer, dodgeball, a ninja course, zip-line, mini-golf and more.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
Huntsville, AL
Government
WHNT-TV

Thunderstorms produce shelf clouds across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

Thunderstorms moved across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night producing shelf clouds. News 19 viewers captured the clouds as storms rolled into their neighborhoods. We got shelf cloud pictures from places like Albertville, Huntsville, Fort Payne, Toney and Fyffe. Shelf clouds mark the leading edge of storms and produce gusty winds. Once a shelf cloud passes a location, heavy rain follows. Check out some of the pictures in our gallery!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelter#Air Conditioning#Temperature#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
The Cullman Tribune

Seven Daughters Scoops hits the spot on its first weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – After holding a soft opening followed by a friends and family day last week, Seven Daughters Scoops, Cullman’s newest ice cream shop, held its official first day open on Saturday. “Today is our first day to open. We did a soft opening on Thursday with first responders and Friday we had a family and friends’ day. It turns out we have a lot more friends than we thought. We closed at eight but were here until after ten,” shared owner Tammy Hill with a laugh. She continued, “Seriously, today has been a great day and we’re happy to see...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Huntsville mother describes her struggles finding baby formula

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Operation Fly Formula is helping the shortage by bringing in thousands of pounds of baby formula. The first shipment of formula will not end up on shelves, it will be going to places that are the most acute. Though formula is going across the country mothers...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Garrison’s senior enlisted Soldier enters next chapter

Things were going to be challenging for Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez a couple of years ago when he learned he would be the Garrison sergeant major at Redstone Arsenal. One, he had never been to Huntsville – or North Alabama, for that matter. Two, his background had been...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
AL.com

This tasty, affordable Huntsville breakfast does old-school right

There are reissue versions of classic albums, musical instruments, movies, clothing and toys. Sometimes even vintage cars get reissued. It’s part nostalgia, sure. But also because the originals got it right. Southern Egg Café reissues a classic, no-frills breakfast. A gloriously small-town, mom-and-pop style breakfast heavy on carbs, pig,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville-Madison County Public Library going fine free

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library (HMCPL) announced that it is eliminating fines charged for overdue items. This decision was voted on unanimously by members of the Board of Directors in May. “We are proud to join the hundreds of libraries nationwide who are ensuring open access...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy