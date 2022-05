Our mid-summer heat continues Sunday afternoon. Our highs have increased even more, with mid-90s along the west and hotter heat indices. Our humidity levels rose to the upper 60s and low 70s, which has brought a sticky to uncomfortable feel to the air. Make sure you stay hydrated again Sunday afternoon to prevent heat exhaustion with these highs temps. Fortunately, our wind is gusting near 20 to 30 mph, which is bringing relief to the strong heat.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO