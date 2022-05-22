ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Morning Briefing: Longwood Gardens keeps spring-fever going; Morale takes dip at 911 call center; Medical group may reinstate services

By Vince Carey
Norristown Times Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning. Here are some of the top stories from around the region. The heat is on … for one more day. Expect another steamy one as we reach a high of about 93 degrees with the sun beating down. We get back to more seasonal weather next...

www.timesherald.com

Lancaster Farming

Another Berks County Duck Farm Tests Positive for AI

A commercial duck breeder in Berks County, Pennsylvania, has become the latest positive confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The farm, confirmed by the USDA on May 23, had 4,700 birds affected. Pennsylvania has had 16 commercial flocks affected, all in Berks and Lancaster counties. The state is up to...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

U.S. News & World Report Names Exton Senior Living a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Senior Community

U.S. News & World Report recently recognized Exton Senior Living as a Best of Assisted Living senior community. Exton team members include: Left to right, top row -- Jennifer Warner, Hospitality Associate; Elana Roffo, Medication Associate; Liane Bernstiel, Administrative Services Director; Middle Row -- Irene Karpeh, Hospitality Associate; Gail Brownley, Concierge; Destiny Stewart, Medication Associate; Shawn Feeley, Safety & Maintenance Engineer; Lauren Mancari, Life Stages Associate; Bottom Row -- Precelia Jallah, Medication Associate; Linda Leiby, Resident of Exton Senior Living. (Submitted Image)
EXTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Route 100 closed in Upper Macungie due to wires down

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Part of Route 100 is closed in Lehigh County due to wires down. Route 100 was closed Wednesday morning between Industrial Boulevard and Route 222 in Upper Macungie Township, emergency dispatchers said. About 45 homes are without power in the area, according to PPL's outage...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Upcoming programs at Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for 20- and 30-somethings, will meet at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge St., Phoenixville, on Tuesday, May 31, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss “Gideon the Ninth,” the award-winning bestseller by Tamsyn Muir. The Emperor needs necromancers. The Ninth Necromancer needs a swordsman. Gideon, brought up by unfriendly, ancient retainers and countless skeletons, is ready to abandon a life of servitude and an afterlife as a reanimated corpse. She packs up her sword, her shoes, her dirty magazines and prepares to escape. But her childhood nemesis won’t set her free without demanding a service. Copies of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
WGAL

Miniature cows steal the show at Lancaster County farm

RONKS, Pa. — The start of the summer season is here, and a Lancaster County attraction is luring visitors with some adorable little animals. Two micro-miniature Highland cows named Cinnamon and Sterling will be part of Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's Baby Animal Festival on June 11. It's a great opportunity for kids to see, hold and learn about baby farm animals.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montco2040 grant program awards $2.5M to 18 municipalities

NORRISTOWN — Grants totaling roughly $2.5 million were recently awarded to fund projects in 18 municipalities in Montgomery County. The funding was announced as part of the Montco 2040 Implementation Grant Program in the county’s comprehensive plan “Montco 2020: A Shared Vision.”. Initiatives were chosen based on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Ducklings Early Learning Center Opens New Location in Chester County

MALVERN, PA — Ducklings Early Learning Center, a childcare and preschool education program, opened a brand new location in Great Valley on Monday, May 16. The Great Valley Ducklings Early Learning Center offers affordable childcare services and a wide variety of programs and activities for all children ages six weeks to five years old. Families can take advantage of drop-in care or full-time care for students depending on their needs.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Crozer Health’s parent company has a long history of siphoning millions from its hospitals. Pa. officials were warned, but their hands were tied

As services at Crozer Health dwindle, the four-hospital system in Delaware County is at risk of a complete collapse. Closing these hospitals would mean that the county’s roughly 560,000 residents would have drastically reduced access to medical care. Outraged community members and state representatives are pointing fingers at Prospect...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Regulators approve Fulton Financial acquisition

LANCASTER — Fulton Financial Corp. is one step closer to completing its acquisition of Prudential Bancorp Inc. Both the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities have approved Fulton’s applications to acquire Prudential Bancorp Inc. and, indirectly, to acquire Prudential Bank, located in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

