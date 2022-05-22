Morning Briefing: Longwood Gardens keeps spring-fever going; Morale takes dip at 911 call center; Medical group may reinstate services

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for 20- and 30-somethings, will meet at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge St., Phoenixville, on Tuesday, May 31, at 7:00 PM. The group will discuss “Gideon the Ninth,” the award-winning bestseller by Tamsyn Muir. The Emperor needs necromancers. The Ninth Necromancer needs a swordsman. Gideon, brought up by unfriendly, ancient retainers and countless skeletons, is ready to abandon a life of servitude and an afterlife as a reanimated corpse. She packs up her sword, her shoes, her dirty magazines and prepares to escape. But her childhood nemesis won’t set her free without demanding a service. Copies of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. eBook and eAudiobook copies may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.

PHOENIXVILLE, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO