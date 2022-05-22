ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunfire disrupts Mississippi music festival, sends one person to hospital, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BATESVILLE, Miss. — Gunfire rang out at a Mississippi music festival Saturday night, according to police.

One person was shot towards the end of the Springfest festival in Batesville, Mississippi, the Batesville Police Department said.

Police said that the shooter and the victim knew each other and that neither were from Panola County.

The person who was shot was rushed to a hospital in Oxford, Mississippi for treatment.

FOX13 is told that the festival was cut short by half a song due to the disturbance.

Batesville Police said that their investigation into the shooting is ongoing and stressed that there is no danger to the public.

