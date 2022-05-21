May 21, 2022

On Sunday, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers were on the road at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, NC. With a 12-21 record coming into the six-game series, the Woodpeckers had a tall order dealing with the then 17-16 CannonBallers. Five days later, both clubs sported a 17-21 record, and the Woodpeckers are attempting a six-game sweep Incidentally, the unweighted odds of a six-game sweep are one-in-64. Since last week's report, the Peckers gained RHP Rhett Khoba from the High-A Asheville Tourists and lost RHP Jacob Coats to the same place. OF Cody Orr was activated from the seven-day IL yesterday.
