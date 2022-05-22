LCT closes season with 'Little Shop of Horrors'

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II — after his coworker crush.

This foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it — BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent toward global domination.

Lubbock Community Theater opened its final production of the 2021-22 season this weekend with "Little Shop of Horrors". The production continues at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27 and Saturday May 28, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29, with a special understudy performance slated for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. All performances will be at LCT, 3101 35th St.

A Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, "Little Shop of Horrors" has devoured the hearts of theater goers for 40 years.

The production is based on the book and lyrics by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menken.

It is directed by Dea Young-Smith and choreographed by Liberty DeLeon.

Tickets are $25 (plus taxes and fees) for adults and $20 (plus taxes and fees) for students, seniors and students (with valid ID).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.lubbockcommunitytheatre.org

Meet the cast

• Zachary Judah plays Seymour Krelborne, a shy flower shop assistant who dreams of winning the heart of a certain young lady and getting out of Skid Row. Poor Seymour doesn't have a lot of hope for making those dreams a reality until one day, during an unexpected eclipse, when he finds a most strange and unusual plant.

Zachary is a graduate from the University of North Texas with his bachelor of arts degree in theater performance. This is his second time playing the meek Skid Row botanist Seymour (Denton Community Theatre), and other previous roles include Rick Steadman ("The Nerd", South Plains College), Jesus ("Jesus Christ Superstar", Brookhaven College), and Munkustrap ("Cats", Denton Community Theatre). After having taken a three-year hiatus from performing, he hopes to continue to pursue his professional acting career while starting on a new path in teaching/directing.

• Hannah Oaks plays Audrey, a warm-hearted and kind employee at Mushnik's Skid Row florist. She dreams of escaping a bleak future in Skid Row (and the clutches of her sadistic and cruel boyfriend, Orin Scrivello, DDS).

"Little Shop of Horrors" is Hannah’s first show with LCT (though she did appear in the first LCT LIVE-ish in the Summer of 2020). She has enjoyed playing roles such as Jovie in "Elf the Musical", Anna in "Frozen Jr.", Anna Maria in "Godspell", Elizabeth in "Defying Gravity" and Polly Stokes in "The Sweet Science of Bruising".

She graduated from Lubbock High School in 2021 and will be attending The Neighborhood Playhouse in New York City this fall pursuing her career in theater. She is very excited to be a part of a show she has loved for a long time and would like to thank everyone for coming to see the show!

• EB Whitt plays Mushnik, owner of Mushnik's Skid Row Florist. It's true that Mushnik rescued a young Seymour Krelborne from a life as an orphan on the street but his frustration with his failing business often leads him to treat Seymour with cruelty. But everything changes when his meek employee brings in a strange and interesting plant unlike anything he's ever seen before.

EB is a theater teacher at both the Frenship Ninth Grade Center and High School and has lived in Lubbock for the past five years with his lovely and patient wife, Rene, and their crazy and cute daughter Tylee. EB has performed in multiple educational, community, and regional theater settings, and most recently in LCT’s production of "A Christmas Story". Some of his favorite roles include Tom from "The Glass Menagerie", Mitch from "A Streetcar Named Desire", Jaques from "As You Like It", and Durdles from "The Mystery of Edwin Drood". Directing credits include "Medea", "A Midsummer Night’s Dream", "The Insanity of Mary Girard", "Doc’s Place", "The Jungle Book", and "The Good Doctor".

• Dylan Avant plays Audrey II, that strange and interesting plant, a real mean, green mother from outer space with a taste for...meat...and plans for this little world of ours.

Dylan is a double major in theater and psychology and has graduated this semester with his associates of arts in theater. This is his third show with LCT and is ecstatic to be playing Audrey II. Some of his past roles include Professor Plum in "Clue", Emmet in "Legally Blonde Jr.", Buddy in "Elf Jr.", Christopher Columbus in "The Ancient Mariner", Macduff in "Macbeth" and more. Dylan has also been an active part of Lubbock’s “Nightmare on 19th Street” for nine years. Special thanks to my friends, family, and mentors for the support and wisdom.

• Jake Medina plays Orin Scrivello, DDS, the sadistic, nitrous-oxide addicted dentist with a talent for causing things pain, and also Audrey's selfish and addictive boyfriend. If only someone could deal with this jerk.

Jake is a Lubbock native and Texas Tech graduate. Pre-lockdown, long-time audience members might recognize him from a production of "Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" with LCT or "To Kill a Mockingbird" with Will of the Wind.

Liberty DeLeon not only plays Crystal, one of the urchins who act as a Greek Chorus for the show, but is also lead choreographer for this production.

Liberty is a musical theater instructor at Hub Performing Arts School as well as a choreographer at Lubbock Community Theatre. She was born in Alice, raised in Lubbock and is studying business at South Plains College.

Stage credits include "Sister Act" (Deloris), "Cinderella" (Grace/choreographer), "Rocky Horror Picture Show" (Columbia), and "Pipeline" (Jasmine) all of which were performed in Lubbock. Huge thanks and love to Lubbock Community Theatre for being such a safe place and a home for artists!