LOWER MERION – Rosette, an entirely new alternative to senior care located on the prestigious Main Line in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, has officially opened its doors and welcomed its first residents. Inspired by a “pod”-like senior living concept found on the West Coast, Rosette is a single-family home that has been updated and restored for a limited number of eight immobile or otherwise disabled seniors so they can live and receive assistance together as a group.

GLADWYNE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO