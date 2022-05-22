ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Man found dead after crashing into tree in Hanover County

WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RerXa_0fmW9NcJ00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found dead yesterday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

Shortly before 12 p.m., Hanover County deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Mountain Road near the Ground Squirrel Bridge.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Focus had been traveling westbound on Mountain Road when it ran off the right shoulder of the road and collided head-on with a nearby tree.

Man dies in Colonial Heights motorcycle crash

The driver — now identified as 83-year-old Ernest Alfred Wright, Sr., of Montpelier — was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and Wright was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Heights, VA
County
Hanover County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Hanover County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Montpelier, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford Focus#Nexstar Media Inc
cbs19news

Police identify driver killed in Augusta County crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police have identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 64 on Monday morning. According to the Virginia State Police, 21-year-old Daniel L. Redifer of Crimora was killed in the crash. The crash occurred on eastbound I-64 around 8:10 a.m. just west of...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy