Man found dead after crashing into tree in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found dead yesterday after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree on the side of the road.

Shortly before 12 p.m., Hanover County deputies responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Mountain Road near the Ground Squirrel Bridge.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Focus had been traveling westbound on Mountain Road when it ran off the right shoulder of the road and collided head-on with a nearby tree.

The driver — now identified as 83-year-old Ernest Alfred Wright, Sr., of Montpelier — was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other vehicles involved in the crash and Wright was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.