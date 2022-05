TOWAMENCIN — With one out and two on in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday, Maddy Gronback swung North Penn into the promised land. On an afternoon where the Knights’ bats were quiet for much of the way, Gronback brought them pumping back to life and into the district quarterfinals, her line-drive shot over the center-field fence sending NP to a 3-0 win over Avon Grove.

TOWAMENCIN TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO