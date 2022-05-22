ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate scientists worry as another above-average hurricane season quickly approaching

By Stacia Strong, North Carolina Coastal Federation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers are already predicting that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will be an above-average active season. Climate change data shows that more areas are becoming resilient against these stronger, wetter and slower-moving storms. Because scientists predict that slow storms will be the new norm, inland areas also need to...

