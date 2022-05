The city of Emporia is targeting mid-June for ending the West Sixth Avenue waterline project. As KVOE News reported earlier this month, replacement of the water main in the middle of West Sixth is nearly finished and the city’s contractor is beginning work on connecting the new pipe to intersections, homes and businesses on the south side of the street between Lincoln and Woodland. Both this work and similar work on the north side of Sixth could take about three weeks to finish.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO