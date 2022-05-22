ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricanes and climate change: The need for resiliency

WRAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change means that our Hurricane Season is going...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina

Just as North Carolinians prepare for one of our favorite rites of passage — beach season — the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration sent out an ominous alert on Tuesday: The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be unusually active, Axios Andrew Freedman reports. Why it matters: Hurricanes, nature’s most destructive storms, have tested North […] The post Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ENVIRONMENT
kiss951.com

The Most Beautiful Place In North Carolina Is…

Travel + Leisure found the most beautiful place in each U.S. state. When you grow up and stay in one place, it’s easy to forget how big the country is. There have been places that I have visited on the west coast that make me feel like I’m in a different country. The United States is full of beautiful landscapes. This country truly does have it all when it comes to landscapes: deserts, woods, beaches, mountains.
TRAVEL
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Beach Named Number One Beach In America

According to CNN, if your summer plans include hanging at the beach, this list might help you pick a really good one. Scientist Stephen Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” is out with his 2022 list of the best U.S. beaches. His criteria in evaluating 650 public beaches...
TRAVEL
WRAL

NC wastewater data shows COVID is gaining steam

Coronavirus cases across North Carolina are continuing to inch upward, with cases increasing by around 15% this week. But the number of coronavirus cases is likely much higher, considering wastewater data shows there's been a 40% increase in COVID-19 particles this week when compared to last week, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
WFAE.org

Why have earthquakes been hitting in the Carolinas?

North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
CHARLOTTE, NC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Growing a better strawberry in North Carolina

Chances are, that deep red, plump, ripe strawberry bursting with flavor that you picked fresh off the plant at your local farm was a Chandler. Or possibly a Camarosa. In a couple of years, it might be a Rocco, or a Liz. Perhaps a Ruby June. Wait a decade, and it could be NC-19-16.
AGRICULTURE
WRAL News

North Carolina quietly moves toward full legalization of hemp

Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is on the path to permanently legalizing its booming hemp industry. And in contrast to years past, the issue no longer seems particularly controversial. The 2022 Farm Act, Senate Bill 792, would distinguish hemp from marijuana by defining hemp as cannabis having less than...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
WRAL

Trees topple as winds, heavy rains move through central NC

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Trees topple as winds, heavy rains move through central NC. Wind damage and heavy rain pounded the Triangle Monday afternoon, with reports of downed trees...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
newsakmi.com

The War Over ‘White Gold’ In North Carolina

This story was published in collaboration with The Assembly, a digital magazine about the people, institutions and ideas that shape North Carolina. GASTON COUNTY, North Carolina — Brian Harper opened the door to his back porch, stepped outside, and inhaled the brisk air. Exhaling, he stretched his arms out wide as if to embrace the bucolic scene before him.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
miamistandard.news

North Carolina Lawmaker Introduces Legalization Bill

A Democratic lawmaker in North Carolina on Monday introduced a bill that would legalize the sale and possession of recreational cannabis for adults in the state. State Sen. Toby Fitch’s proposal focuses primarily on “the sale, possession and use of marijuana,” according to the Winston-Salem Journal, “although a section covers the legal use of industrial hemp.”
U.S. POLITICS
thecharlottepost.com

Why GOP nominee Ted Budd is wrong for North Carolina in the US Senate

In Tuesday’s primary election, North Carolina Republicans declared Congressman Ted Budd, a Washington insider who has consistently put his own interests ahead of our own, their U.S. Senate nominee. After being dragged over the finish line by almost $15 million in special interests trying to buy the election from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

These Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day in North Carolina

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served our country. We thank them for their selfless service to our country. In addition, shoppers can expect plenty of sales and discounts this Memorial Day. On Memorial Day, as on most three-day weekends, most businesses are open. To ensure shoppers know when and where to shop, Offers.com’s deals and savings experts have confirmed the Memorial Day hours of major chains. With the help of Offers.com, we have compiled a local list of openings.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy