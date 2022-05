What’s ahead for Robin Newell, now that she has officially retired from leading the Emporia Public Library? At this time, not much. Newell says she plans to keep a low profile for most of the year as she eases into retirement. She came to Emporia after leading a library in Papillion, Nebraska, replacing Sue Blechl after retirement in 2014. A new director hasn’t been named yet, but Newell says it’s important for the next leader to be community-focused.

