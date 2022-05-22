ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, OH

1 dead, 1 sent to hospital after shooting in Campbell

By Hanna Erdmann
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead and one was sent to the hospital after a shooting in Campbell early Sunday morning.

Around midnight, police were called to the 100 block of Lettie Avenue.

1 dead after car and semi crash on I-76 WB

Campbell Police were assisted by Youngstown Police on scene. Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation showed up a few hours later to help conduct the investigation.

Detectives on scene said the one person sent to the hospital is in stable condition.

There were at least a dozen bullet casings were marked on the street. Investigators were also collecting evidence inside a house on Lettie Avenue.

Officials have not said whether or not they have a suspect in the case.

The identities of the victims have not been given as well.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back here for updates.

Comments / 3

Karolina de Coulon
3d ago

it happened way before midnight, might want to check the police logs before publishing.

Reply
4
