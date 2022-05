The tally is unofficial, but with 100 percent of the precincts reporting residents of the proposed cities of East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings all voted no for cityhood. The yes votes lagged from the time the first precincts started reporting Tuesday evening, and never gained ground. Lost Mountain had the most number of precincts voting yes, and they were geographically clustered to the west of Acworth, in the far northwest corner of the county.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO