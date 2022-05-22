ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Biden says ‘everybody’ should be concerned about monkeypox

By Morgan Chalfant
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsBC5_0fmW4txU00
Tweet

President Biden said Sunday that “everybody” should be concerned about the recent cases of monkeypox detected in the United States and Europe.

Biden, who took questions from reporters before departing South Korea for Japan, said his health advisers had not yet briefed him on the “level of exposure” of the disease other than to express that it spreading would be “consequential.”

“They haven’t told me the level of exposure yet, but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said. “We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine, if any, may be available for it.”

“But it is a concern in the sense that if it were to spread, it’s consequential. That’s all they have told me,” Biden added.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan later told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. has vaccines ready to deploy that are “relevant to treating monkeypox.” Sullivan said he has been briefing Biden, who is currently on a multiday trip to Asia, on the situation based on written updates from the administration’s health officials.

Monkeypox is a rare virus that is typically detected in Africa, but recent confirmed cases in the U.S., Europe and Canada have perplexed scientists and caused concern.

Massachusetts public health officials confirmed a case of monkeypox in a person who had recently traveled to Canada. In total, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it is tracking 80 confirmed cases and 50 possible cases across 11 countries.

“WHO is working with the affected countries and others to expand disease surveillance to find and support people who may be affected, and to provide guidance on how to manage the disease,” the organization said in a statement on Friday.

The globe is already on heightened alert over the threat from dangerous viruses after more than two years battling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Monkeypox spreads in a different way than COVID-19, the WHO noted, specifically through close contact with an infected person or animal. Symptoms of the virus include rashes, fever and swollen lymph nodes.

Comments / 203

Yeahuhhuh
3d ago

"Rare," enough said! What about the inflation, the open southern border, escalating gasoline prices, and taking care of the American people first!

Reply(16)
109
DrkAngl
3d ago

This IS NOT the first time this disease has been in the USA! It was first noted back in 2007 in the exotic pet market. So the fact that the Democrats are now "bringing it back" right before the midterm elections, tells me that they are trying to pull a "hail mary" for mail in ballots again! What a joke. 2 whole cases doesn't make a pandemic Biden, and if this doesn't work, there's always Hantavirus, Ebola, Zika, and the whole slew of other viruses..just not COVID. People are past the whole COVID scare now..lol

Reply(2)
43
woke watcher
3d ago

I think what really scares me the most is there is so many people incomplete fear of everything right now! I see people driving around in their cars only themselves in their, driving along with a mask on not one but two! I stopped at a gas station the other day and I asked why do you have a mask on while you're in the car and she said she had read through the CDC website that covid could go through your filtration system in your car and you could catch it if the person in front of you sneezes and the window is open! seriously I cannot make this stuff up 🤦‍♀️

Reply(15)
47
Related
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Europe
CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19, CDC report estimates over 60% of Americans have had the virus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, and a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention says at least 60% of Americans, including 75% of children, have caught the virus. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at the Kaiser Family Foundation and Kaiser Health News, joins "CBS News Mornings" with more on the virus and staying healthy.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fear spreads through Chinese city as sky turns blood red

Video from the Chinese port-city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai shows the sky turned blood-red under thick layers of fog. Panic could be heard in the voices of the residents as they recorded the discoloured horizon, stirring apocalyptic fears. The crimson sky was most prominent by the port, prompting worries that...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

China is not sneering at us any more: Blockading families in their homes, forcing children to wear hazmat suits, robot dogs patrolling the streets... the new Chinese Covid crackdown is brutal - as life in the despised West is back to normal

The red flatbed trucks began arriving after dawn, men in white hazmat suits unloading sections of green metal caging. Residents peered nervously from windows of tall apartment blocks, as the figures below erected the fencing across the entrances to their skyscrapers, caging them into their homes. This is the Pudong...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

571K+
Followers
69K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy