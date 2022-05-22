ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police: Robbery suspect shot dead by victim in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery turned deadly Sunday morning when police say the suspect was shot...

Comments / 49

guest
3d ago

Good guys are starting to rack-up some wins!!! Great job! Now stop looking for the victim and start solving some of these other unsolved crimes!

Reply
32
NavyGunner
3d ago

Fight firepower with Firepower. I'll bet now that Law Abiding Citizens are Shooting Back those Will Bring the Elusive and Reclusive Chief Cop OUTLAW Out from Under her Rock to tell us WE Can't Defend Ourselves.

Reply
5
ME
3d ago

The public ain’t putting up with this anymore, the people are fighting back!!!

Reply
30
