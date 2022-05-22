Police: Robbery suspect shot dead by victim in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery turned deadly Sunday morning when police say the suspect was shot...www.fox29.com
PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery turned deadly Sunday morning when police say the suspect was shot...www.fox29.com
Good guys are starting to rack-up some wins!!! Great job! Now stop looking for the victim and start solving some of these other unsolved crimes!
Fight firepower with Firepower. I'll bet now that Law Abiding Citizens are Shooting Back those Will Bring the Elusive and Reclusive Chief Cop OUTLAW Out from Under her Rock to tell us WE Can't Defend Ourselves.
The public ain’t putting up with this anymore, the people are fighting back!!!
Comments / 49