Sylvania, OH

Religious Offerings: Sylvania St. Joseph kicks off parish festival season

By Nicki Gorny / The Blade
 3 days ago

Sylvania St. Joseph is kicking off the parish festival season this weekend. Festirama began on Friday, and continues between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The parish is at 541 Main St., Sylvania.

The Diocese of Toledo this week released its parish festival guide, detailing dates and locations of festivals that stretch throughout the summer season. It can be found at toledodiocese.org .

‘Season of Remembrance’

The Toledo Interfaith Mass Choir, under the direction of Brian K. Thomas, performs at Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday. A Season of Remembrance begins at 6 p.m.

Greater St. Mary's is at 416 Belmont Ave., Toledo. For more information, go to Facebook.com/TheToledoInterfaithMassChoir .

‘Saving Our Democracy’

The Rev. James Bacik continues his lecture series on Tuesday. He presents “Saving Our Democracy: Current Threats and Responsible Responses.”

The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Tickets are $10, cash or check at the door; students and religious are admitted free.

Father Bacik is a widely regarded theologian, writer, lecturer, and retired diocesan pastor. He has lectured frequently at Lourdes University, which has been home to the Father James J. Bacik Archives, as well as an endowed chair in theology in his name, since 2014.

For more information, contact Laura Megeath at lmegeath@lourdes.edu .

Real Life

Real Life, the young adult community at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish, hosts a drive-thru prayer on Wednesday. Richard Lane, the parish's director of evangelization, leads it and invites “anyone who is in need of prayer to attend and ask for God's healing.”

The drive-thru is between 5 and 7 p.m. in the parking lot, at the corner of Eastgate Road and Heatherdowns Boulevard in South Toledo. For more information, go to toledostpats.org .

Friends for Life

The Diocese of Toledo hosts its second annual Friends for Life fund-raiser at The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, on Thursday. Speakers include Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas; Kevin Jorrey, director of the diocesan office of life and justice, and Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of the Virginia-based Radiance Foundation.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner begins at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $75.

For tickets or more information, go to catholiccharitiesnwo.org .

Toledo Repair Cafe

The Toledo Repair Cafe, a co-ministry of Park Church United Church of Christ and the Sylvania Baha'i Community, is back on Saturday at the Washington Branch Library. Volunteers will be on hand to repair broken items and sew torn clothing free of charge between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Washington Branch is at 5560 Harvest Ln., Toledo. For more information, email toledorepaircafe@gmail.com .

Don McLean at Epworth

Don McLean, the musician behind the iconic song “American Pie,” is set to participate in a television broadcast hosted by Epworth United Methodist Church on May 29. Mr. McLean will appear alongside the Rev. Stephen Lowell Swisher in a special broadcast airing at 8:30 p.m. on WLMB-TV 40, Channel 6.

McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004; his other hits include “Vincent (Starry, Starry, Night)” and “Castles in the Air.”

sent-trib.com

Pemberville contractor indicted for theft

A Pemberville man has been indicted for accepting payment for a construction project he allegedly never started and did not provide a refund. A Wood County grand jury on May 18 indicted David E. Salley, 41, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov....
PEMBERVILLE, OH
hometownstations.com

Daddys at Work looking to rehabilitate homes in Lima

A program for unwed fathers is helping the City of Lima and its residents on two very different fronts. Daddys at Work helps unwed fathers gain custody of their children by overcoming the obstacles of what a father may need to provide for their family, including housing. With the help of local contractors, they have started rehabilitating run-down homes as a way to provide affordable housing in the city. Their first home on South Union Street will be up for sale in a couple of months and will help provide funding for the program.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Shots fired Tuesday at central Toledo mart, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were dispatched to JB's Food Mart on the corner of Isherwood Street and West Bancroft Street Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person shot. Officers did not find any injured people, however, according to a police report. Police said vehicle occupied by two...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Millions coming to Wood County with support of Ghanbari

COLUMBUS, Ohio – State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, stood with members of the Ohio House in passing House Bill 377 Wednesday. The legislation includes $422 million in funding to the Office of Budget and Management to disburse to local governments in accordance with the American Rescue Plan. The American...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Cars 108

Michigan Couple Who Scammed Lottery Inspire New Film

Jerry and Marge Selbee of Evart, Michigan are the inspiration for an upcoming Paramount Plus film - 'Jerry & Marge Go Large' which will start streaming in June. This movie has some big names attached to it. Bryan Cranston will be playing Jerry Selbee and Marge Selbee will be portrayed by Annette Bening. Additional cast includes Rainn Wilson and Larry Wilmore.
EVART, MI
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg senior Mason Deal advances to state

PORT CLINTON — Perrysburg senior tennis player Mason Deal likes to stretch and listen to music to help him relax before a match. His strategy has worked — he has qualified for state. At the Division I district tennis tournament which concluded Saturday, Deal outscored three opponents 36-4...
PERRYSBURG, OH
