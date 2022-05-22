Religious Offerings: Sylvania St. Joseph kicks off parish festival season

Sylvania St. Joseph is kicking off the parish festival season this weekend. Festirama began on Friday, and continues between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The parish is at 541 Main St., Sylvania.

The Diocese of Toledo this week released its parish festival guide, detailing dates and locations of festivals that stretch throughout the summer season. It can be found at toledodiocese.org .

‘Season of Remembrance’

The Toledo Interfaith Mass Choir, under the direction of Brian K. Thomas, performs at Greater St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday. A Season of Remembrance begins at 6 p.m.

Greater St. Mary's is at 416 Belmont Ave., Toledo. For more information, go to Facebook.com/TheToledoInterfaithMassChoir .

‘Saving Our Democracy’

The Rev. James Bacik continues his lecture series on Tuesday. He presents “Saving Our Democracy: Current Threats and Responsible Responses.”

The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Franciscan Center, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania. Tickets are $10, cash or check at the door; students and religious are admitted free.

Father Bacik is a widely regarded theologian, writer, lecturer, and retired diocesan pastor. He has lectured frequently at Lourdes University, which has been home to the Father James J. Bacik Archives, as well as an endowed chair in theology in his name, since 2014.

For more information, contact Laura Megeath at lmegeath@lourdes.edu .

Real Life

Real Life, the young adult community at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Parish, hosts a drive-thru prayer on Wednesday. Richard Lane, the parish's director of evangelization, leads it and invites “anyone who is in need of prayer to attend and ask for God's healing.”

The drive-thru is between 5 and 7 p.m. in the parking lot, at the corner of Eastgate Road and Heatherdowns Boulevard in South Toledo. For more information, go to toledostpats.org .

Friends for Life

The Diocese of Toledo hosts its second annual Friends for Life fund-raiser at The Pinnacle, 1772 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, on Thursday. Speakers include Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas; Kevin Jorrey, director of the diocesan office of life and justice, and Ryan Bomberger, co-founder of the Virginia-based Radiance Foundation.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and dinner begins at 6 p.m. Individual tickets are $75.

For tickets or more information, go to catholiccharitiesnwo.org .

Toledo Repair Cafe

The Toledo Repair Cafe, a co-ministry of Park Church United Church of Christ and the Sylvania Baha'i Community, is back on Saturday at the Washington Branch Library. Volunteers will be on hand to repair broken items and sew torn clothing free of charge between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Washington Branch is at 5560 Harvest Ln., Toledo. For more information, email toledorepaircafe@gmail.com .

Don McLean at Epworth

Don McLean, the musician behind the iconic song “American Pie,” is set to participate in a television broadcast hosted by Epworth United Methodist Church on May 29. Mr. McLean will appear alongside the Rev. Stephen Lowell Swisher in a special broadcast airing at 8:30 p.m. on WLMB-TV 40, Channel 6.

McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004; his other hits include “Vincent (Starry, Starry, Night)” and “Castles in the Air.”