A pair of 19-22 teams square off today as the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in the opening matchup of a four-game series. Atlanta took two of three from Miami but lost the finale yesterday and will send lefty Tucker Davidson to the mound. Davidson has spent most of the year in the minors but made his first start last week in glorious fashion, hurling five scoreless innings against Milwaukee in a win.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO