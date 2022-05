Today we introduce another Republican candidate running for Greene County Supervisor District Three. James Hedges is a Greene County native and graduated from Jefferson-Scranton High School. He has a degree in agriculture studies from Iowa State University. He currently farms and does transportation of grain with his semi truck. Hedges shares his thoughts on the Greene County Diversity Project, where Greene County Development Corporation is working with Latino IQ to attract the Latino population to not only work in the county with the over 200 available jobs, but also try to get them to live here.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO