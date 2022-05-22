ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump shares platform at CPAC Hungary with notorious journalist who has used the N-word and described Jews as 'stinking excrement,' report says

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump spoke via video at CPAC Hungary on Friday.
  • Zsolt Bayer, a notorious Hungarian journalist, spoke shortly after Trump, The Guardian reported.
  • Bayer has previously made antisemitic and anti-Roma comments and has used the N-word in his journalism.

Former President Donald Trump shared a platform at a major right-wing conference in Hungary with a journalist who has previously made antisemitic comments, referred to Roma people as "animals," and used racist slurs, according to The Guardian.

Trump spoke on Friday via a video call at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Hungary, an offshoot of the right-wing US political conference, The Guardian reported.

The conference also featured speeches by Tucker Carlson, Mark Meadows, and Candace Owens, per the conference's website.

Trump's speech saw him heap praise on Hungary's authoritarian prime minister Viktor Orbán , The Guardian reported, and came shortly before journalist Zsolt Bayer took to the stage.

Bayer, a Hungarian ultra-conservative media figure, has received widespread criticism for offensive comments.

In 2011, per The Guardian, he used the phrase "stinking excrement" to refer to British Jews.

In 2013, Bayer wrote a piece in which he described Roma people as "animals" who are "unfit to live among people." The publication was fined and the content was ordered to be removed from the internet.

During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, Bayer used a racist slur to describe Black people in a blog. He also wrote an opinion article, in November 2020, in which he used the N-word.

Bayer was awarded the Knight's Cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit in 2016 by Orbán — a move that was condemned by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. "Bayer has a long record of racist speech and has written highly provocative antisemitic and anti-Roma articles in the Hungarian media," the museum said in a statement in August 2016.

The last speaker at the CPAC Hungary even was the far-right US blogger Jack Posobiec, said The Guardian.

Insider reached out to Trump's post-presidency office and did not immediately receive a response.

Insider also reached out to the organizers of CPAC, who also did not immediately reply, but published a statement on the conference's website describing criticism as "coordinated smears by the Leftist media."

"CPAC happily takes the arrows aimed at us by the globalist, socialist Left whose objective is the submission of humanity to serve their radical agenda," said the statement.

Read the original article on Business Insider

