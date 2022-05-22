Top Fashion Style Tips Every Business Woman Needs

The time of women leaders has begun, which means you need to set an example for future women that plan on making it big in the business world. One of the ways to impress is to dress the part. Whether we like it or not, our clothes affect how others perceive us. That’s why you’ll want to dress to impress. Today, we bring you several fashion style tips that will be your best guide for dressing smart.

White on white always wins

Nothing says corporate sass quite like a white pantsuit. If you pair it with a nude or white bodysuit underneath, you'll be one step closer to looking like the hottest boss ever. With a pair of white or red heels, you'll dominate the fashion and the business world. A bangle bracelet and gold stud earrings will be enough to complete your look without making it too flashy. White on white is always a good idea, whether you want to go for a pantsuit, a blouse and a skirt, or pants and a shirt match. Don't limit yourself to just one combination, but explore options with a white dress and a white blazer.

Timeless black and white combo

When you want to break the white pattern, black is the way to go. Just think of a black skirt, a white blouse topped with a white blazer. When you have a casual day at work, feel free to pair jeans with a black blazer and a crisp white shirt. A pair of patent black pumps will be all you need for a boss babe look from heaven. Add a dose of sparkle with pearl pumps to elevate the look without being too glitzy.

Keep a jacket at hand

With a work jacket, you will always be able to dress the outfit up when needed. So, when spring hits and you're unsure whether it'll be cold or warm during the day, throw on a jacket. You can find stylish women’s work jackets online and discover the style that best fits your fashion style. Short, long, with or without a belt, the choices are vast and waiting for you to embrace them. The beauty of work jackets is in the fact that you can match them with any footwear. Pumps, ankle boots, moccasins or Oxford shoes, the jacket will look fabulous on you either way.

Dresses for a classy boss babe vibe

Meeting a new client, having a conference call over Zoom and running from the office to another meeting with clients will call for an effortlessly chic look that won’t constrict you in any way. During those days, business casual dresses will be your best choice. Depending on the weather, go with short, ¾ or long sleeves and always keep in mind the appropriate length. White, black, grey, navy blue and maroon are always safe choices. Feel free to incorporate a checkered pattern when you wish to introduce a little bit of whimsical style into the ensemble.

Don’t over-accessorize

One of the things many women forget is to learn to accessorize with taste. We know that choosing between one bracelet and another can be difficult, but that doesn't mean you should wear both. Especially not if you want a long chain necklace and a watch to match. Tasteful is the word to go for, and that means jewellery in moderation. So, if you opt for oversized earrings, skip the necklace and stick only to a timepiece. A bag to keep all your belongings and a fashionable hat will be enough. When you want to wear a scarf, make sure it doesn’t clash with your hat, should you choose to wear one. Knowing how to avoid the most terrible fashion faux pas is an art that will take time to master but will be of great importance for your image in the business world.

Wear clean and pressed clothes

While picking out the right colours and cuts is essential, it's more important that you appear in freshly washed and pressed clothes. Wrinkles and stale odours will not impress anyone. It will look unbecoming and far from professional. So, if your favourite shirt you wanted to wear today is wrinkled, and you don't have time to iron it, choose a different one. Change an entire outfit, if need be, but do not wear wrinkled clothes. It would be best to pick the outfit the day before, so you have the time to press it and leave it on a hanger to avoid wrinkling it before you put it on.

Final thoughts

The business world calls for professional and dedicated people to run it. However, while doing the work, you'll want to look fierce and earn everyone's respect. The best way to do it, aside from doing the job well, is to look your best. Impress everyone with your appearance, to make connections easier, and more confidently. The tips we've mentioned will be the best guidance towards developing a fabulous sense of style in the future.