SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Canton man who has been charged with felonious assault and criminal damaging. Authorities were called at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 22, after Richardson allegedly assaulted the driver of a car that he was a passenger in. According to the report, Richardson became engaged in a verbal argument with the driver -- a 31-year-old woman -- and threatened her by telling her "I will kill us both," before grabbing the steering wheel and crashing the car into a concrete barrier while traveling eastbound on State Route 224 at the Interstate 77 entrance ramp in Coventry Township.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO