(INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.) – Carnegie Mellon University freshman Sarah Yang (Alpharetta, Ga. / Northview) has been selected to play for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women's Singles Championship to be held in Orlando, Florida, at the USTA National Campus from Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29. Yang's selection marks the 16th time at least one Tartan has been selected to the singles bracket, and fifth freshman, under head coach Andrew Girard since the 2004-05 season.

