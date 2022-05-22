ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

New Congressional District Maps Released

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The task force in charge of redrawing New York’s congressional districts has turned in its final plan. Cayuga County will be kept whole; however,...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

wesb.com

Republican Announces in NY-23 Special Election

A Republican has entered the race to fill the unexpired part of Tom Reed’s term in Congress, but will not be running for the full term in the fall. Steuben County Republican Chair Joe Sempolinski has announced his candidacy in the upcoming special election caused by Reed’s resignation, but says that he won’t run in the fall in deference to Congressman Chris Jacobs.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Why Did New York State Cancel The Regents Exam In U.S. History?

The New York State Education Department has announced that it has canceled the June 2022 Regents exam in U.S. history and government because it contained content that "has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo." A statement to educators from state Education Commissioner Betty...
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Resumes Congressional Campaign

Following the release of the final redistricting maps, John Murtari is resuming his campaign for Congress. “I’m disappointed by the Political Musical Chairs in our 24th District. Mr. Jacobs moves his campaign to the Southern Tier and is replaced by Ms. Tenney from Utica – all within a 24-hour period. Let’s take back local control of Congress. This is now a safe Republican district, whoever the voters choose in the August 23rd primary, will most likely be our Member of Congress. Let’s choose wisely.”
WNBF News Radio 1290

Redrawn NY Congressional Map Approved, Tenney Won’t Run in Broome

Candidates for U.S. Congress in New York now know if some of their campaign money was wasted trying to woo residents that don’t live in their districts. A Steuben County Judge has approved the new district maps redrawn by an appointed “Master” to reflect population changes under the 2020 census and replace the maps approved by the Democrat-controlled legislature that gave advantage to Democratic candidates.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local company sues Town of Cortlandville, Planning Board

Route 13 Rocks LLC DBA Cortlandville Sand and Gravel has issued a legal challenge against the Town of Cortlandville and the town’s planning board, alleging the town has unlawfully outlawed mining activities. In the lawsuit, Rt. 13 Rocks LLC officials request that the court declares existing mining activities are...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Results Of Two-Week Code Enforcement Sweep In Wards 1,3

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the results of the two-week code enforcement sweep from May 9 to May 23 in the first and third wards in the city of Oswego. The sweep was designed to prevent stockpiling and junk accumulation in front of rental properties as students moved out at the end of the college semester and citizens started their spring cleaning routine.
OSWEGO, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Land Trust Completes Purchase of Bell Station Property

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) purchased the 480-acre Bell Station property, featuring 3,400 feet of pristine Cayuga Lake shoreline, from New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG). The property, located in the town of Lansing, Tompkins County, was the largest privately owned parcel of shoreline remaining in the Finger Lakes region.
LANSING, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

35 Pound Catfish Breaks NY State Record by 9 Ounces

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Monday that the NY state record for channel catfish was broken on May 8, 2022. Using cut bait while bottom fishing, Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a 35-pound, 12-ounce channel catfish from the Black River in Jefferson...
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY
FL Radio Group

Claudia Tenney Announces She’ll Run in 24th Congressional District

Claudia Tenney has announced she will run in New York’s New 24th Congressional District. The announcement, made via a tweet, comes as new congressional district maps have been drawn up. The new 24th district contains all of Cayuga, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Oswego, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming, and Yates Counties as well as portions of Jefferson, Niagara, and Orleans Counties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Officials Urge Armory To Cancel Tour Stop in Rochester

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina Lamar is condemning the scheduled visit to Rochester of the "Reawaken America" tour. She says it will feature some of the most divisive speakers in America today, and a "who's who of far-right religious extremists, Trump aides, QAnon conspiracy theorists" and others. She also says the alleged Buffalo shooter espoused some of those ideas. The tour is led by former General Michael Flynn, who was convicted of lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia. It's scheduled for the Main Street Armory in August, and Lamar says the owner of the venue should cancel it.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Livingston County reduces sales tax collection for gas

GENESEO, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Livingston County Board of Supervisors voted to reduce sales tax for gas as prices hit a record high for New York State on Monday. As the average gas price in Livingston County jumped to $4.89 per gallon this week, the county announced that they plan to only charge sales tax for the first $3 at the pump.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Fajans-Turner ends run for Congress in 22nd District

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who previously ran in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Sunday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. The announcement from Fajans-Turner comes after finalized district maps were approved by a state judge on Saturday, May 21. Originally, the Legislature-drawn version of the congressional...
CONGRESS & COURTS
whcuradio.com

Extra patrols for Tompkins County schools Wednesday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Sheriff’s deputies in Tompkins County are providing extra patrols at schools today. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Derek Osborne says his office hopes to alleviate any stress felt by local students after 19 kids and two adults were shot to death yesterday at a Texas elementary school.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

