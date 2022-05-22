Meet Alexander Govor, the Russian businessman who just bought hundreds of McDonald's restaurants after the fast-food chain's exit from the country
- McDonald's is selling its Russian restaurants to Alexander Govor for an undisclosed sum.
- Govor agreed to keep current employees on payroll for at least two years.
- Govor made his money in mining and oil refining before getting into fast food.
Source: InsiderGorov will rebrand the restaurants under a new name. Neither McDonald's or Govor disclosed the price of the deal. Govor has been a McDonald's franchisee since 2015, when he agreed to open 20 restaurants through his business GiD LLC.
Source: ReutersGovor became only the second Russian McDonald's franchisee, because the chain focused on opening its own restaurants and operated about 500 at the time of the deal.
Source: ReutersGovor is from Novokuznetsk, an industrial city in southwestern Siberia.
Source: Financial TimesGovor grew his wealth in the coal business as co-owner of the coal mining company Yuzhkuzbassugol, located in his hometown of Novokuznetsk.
Source: BloombergThe Russian businessman bought the mine together with multinational manufacturing and mining company Evraz during liberalization in the 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin.
Source: Bloomberg , New York TimesA Russian oversight committee temporarily shut down the mining company in 2007 after explosions at Yuzhkuzbassugol's mines led to over 100 worker deaths.
Source: New York TimesThen Evraz, which is owned in part by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, bought out Govor from the company. Govor got into the oil business next, investing money from the sale of the mines into the Yaisky Oil Refinery in 2013.
Source: BloombergHe still partially owns the refinery through his company NefteKhimService, which is described on its website as a "construction investor and business owner."
Source: Financial Times , NefteKhimServiceGovor is also reportedly the founder of Sibirskaya Milyona, a company that owns cattle farms and produces milk and sausages.
Source: Financial TimesGovor is a "local businessman, patron of the arts, and enthusiastic collector," according to a press release from a concrete company from 2018.
Source: PenetronThe release credits Govor with donating his collection of 40 vintage vehicles to a museum in Novokuznetsk. In 2021, Govor participated in a car race put on by the museum, and came in second, according to a press release from NefteKhimService.
Source: NefteKhimServiceGovor agreed to employ and continue paying the roughly 60,000 Russian McDonald's employees for two years. The new owner also agreed to keep corporate employees on the payroll and continue paying suppliers and landlords, according to a statement from McDonald's.
