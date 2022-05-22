Meet Alexander Govor, the Russian businessman who just bought hundreds of McDonald's restaurants after the fast-food chain's exit from the country

Alexander Nemenov/Getty Images

McDonald's is selling its Russian restaurants to Alexander Govor for an undisclosed sum.

Govor agreed to keep current employees on payroll for at least two years.

Govor made his money in mining and oil refining before getting into fast food.

McDonald's is leaving Russia and selling its restaurants in the country two months after closing the locations in March amid conflict with Ukraine.

Source: Insider , Insider

AP Photo/Misha Japaridze

The global burger giant, which had over 800 locations in Russia, announced that it would sell its restaurants to Russian businessman Alexander Govor.

Source: Insider

Bernard Bisson/Sygma via Getty Images

AP

Gorov will rebrand the restaurants under a new name. Neither McDonald's or Govor disclosed the price of the deal.Govor has been a McDonald's franchisee since 2015, when he agreed to open 20 restaurants through his business GiD LLC.

Source: Reuters

Photo by Konstantin Zavrazhin/Getty Images

Govor became only the second Russian McDonald's franchisee, because the chain focused on opening its own restaurants and operated about 500 at the time of the deal.

Source: Reuters

Reuters

Govor is from Novokuznetsk, an industrial city in southwestern Siberia.

Source: Financial Times

Christian Thiele/picture alliance via Getty Images

Govor grew his wealth in the coal business as co-owner of the coal mining company Yuzhkuzbassugol, located in his hometown of Novokuznetsk.

Source: Bloomberg

Christian Thiele/picture alliance via Getty Images

The Russian businessman bought the mine together with multinational manufacturing and mining company Evraz during liberalization in the 1990s under President Boris Yeltsin.

Source: Bloomberg , New York Times

Dima Korotayev/Epsilon/Getty Images

A Russian oversight committee temporarily shut down the mining company in 2007 after explosions at Yuzhkuzbassugol's mines led to over 100 worker deaths.

Source: New York Times

Former Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Reuters

Then Evraz, which is owned in part by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, bought out Govor from the company.Govor got into the oil business next, investing money from the sale of the mines into the Yaisky Oil Refinery in 2013.

Source: Bloomberg

Reuters

He still partially owns the refinery through his company NefteKhimService, which is described on its website as a "construction investor and business owner."

Source: Financial Times , NefteKhimService

John P Kelly/Getty Images

Govor is also reportedly the founder of Sibirskaya Milyona, a company that owns cattle farms and produces milk and sausages.

Source: Financial Times

Cold frosty February weather in Siberia in the North-East of Russia. Anadyr, Chukotka Autonomous region, Russia. Andrei Stepanov / Getty Images

Govor is a "local businessman, patron of the arts, and enthusiastic collector," according to a press release from a concrete company from 2018.

Source: Penetron

Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Business Insider

The release credits Govor with donating his collection of 40 vintage vehicles to a museum in Novokuznetsk.In 2021, Govor participated in a car race put on by the museum, and came in second, according to a press release from NefteKhimService.

Source: NefteKhimService

Photo by Semen Vasileyev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Photo by Semen Vasileyev/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Govor agreed to employ and continue paying the roughly 60,000 Russian McDonald's employees for two years.The new owner also agreed to keep corporate employees on the payroll and continue paying suppliers and landlords, according to a statement from McDonald's.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .