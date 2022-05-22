ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire breaks out in Aylesford's 'oldest' pub

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire has broken out in a Kent pub that dates back to the 1500s. Eight fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to Aylesford's narrow high street just before 04:00 BST, when crews arrived to find flames coming from a first...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Flimby road death: Tribute to Bethanie Clark killed in crash

The family of a woman killed in a crash in Cumbria said she put "everyone and everything before herself". Mother-of-one Bethanie Clark, 31, of Lowca - along with David Muir, 43, of Parton - were hit by a Nissan Qashqai on the A596 in Flimby on 16 May. A 30-year-old...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Lydney man shook baby causing permanent brain damage

A man who shook a one month-old baby so hard it suffered lifelong brain damage has been jailed. Gloucester Crown Court heard the child will be disabled for the rest of their life as a result of the head injury caused by Philip Levins. Levins, 30, of St Mary's Square,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aylesford#Pub#Fire Engines#Wool#Accident#Radio Kent#Kent Fire And Rescue#The Dover Kent Archives
BBC

Woman suffered life-threatening injures in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash which left a woman with life-threatening injures. The woman, in her 50s, was driving a green Ford Fiesta on the A390 at West Taphouse, Cornwall on Friday. She was taken to Derriford Hospital while a woman who was driving a white Citroen...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Wrexham: Man dies after being bitten by dog at house

A 62-year-old has died after being bitten by a dog in north Wales. Emergency services were called to reports of a medical emergency on Holt Road, Wrexham, at about 11:30 BST. The man died at the scene from a cardiac arrest, despite efforts to rescue him. Other dogs kept at the property have been removed by police.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
BBC

Swansea: Kane Edwards, 13, dies after swimming in River Tawe

A 13-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river. South Wales Police confirmed the teenager who died was Kane Edwards from Morriston, Swansea. His body was found in the River Tawe, near Swansea Enterprise Park, at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday. Kane's family is being...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Fulbourn man set fire to GP surgery after being denied heroin

A man who set fire to a GP surgery after being refused heroin has been given an indefinite hospital order. Richard Naylor, 50, threw homemade petrol bombs into Fulbourn Health Centre near Cambridge on 27 July, Cambridgeshire Police said. He had previously made threats to burn down the surgery if...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Murder arrest after Radlett pool party death

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a swimming pool at a party. Paramedics called police to a house in Theobald Street, in Radlett, Hertfordshire, at about 04:50 BST on Sunday. A man, aged in his 20s, was taken out of the pool...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Therapy dog dies falling 150ft into Hodge Close quarry

A therapy dog died when he fell about 150ft (45m) into a quarry in the Lake District. Findlay, who was almost three, had been walking at Hodge Close, in the Tilberthwaite Valley, near Coniston, when he fell. Rescuers arrived at the scene on Sunday morning where they saw a man...
ANIMALS
BBC

Rail worker killed by train was distracted, rail investigation report finds

A railway worker who died when he was hit by a train in south-west London had become "distracted from his primary safety critical role", a report says. Tyler Byrne, 30, of Aldershot, Hampshire, was working on track between Surbiton and Weybridge in February 2021 when he was struck by the 76mph (112 km/h) South Western Railway train.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Harby: Cable thieves target village for second time in month

Around 200 homes and businesses in a village have been cut off from the internet after thieves stole thousands of feet of copper cable. Openreach said over 13,000ft (4,000m) of cable was stolen from Harby, near Lincoln, in the early hours of Monday. Village resident Dan Lilley said it was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy