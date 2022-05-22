ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Loses These Four Paint Colors

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will not be available with four exterior colors that were offered on the performance sedan for the 2022 model year, GM Authority has learned. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing will drop the following four paint colors after the 2022 model year (relevant paint codes listed in...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Lincoln Has No Plans For A Cadillac Escalade-V Rival

In terms of full-size luxury SUV sales, the Cadillac Escalade rules the roost. In the first quarter of 2022, GM's luxury brand shifted 10,505 examples of the big bruiser - an impressive feat for a vehicle starting from $76,295. With the advent of the high-performance V model, it's only set to grow in popularity. While Mercedes-Benz and BMW can offer up equally dynamic alternatives, it seems Lincoln won't be joining the high-performance SUV train.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Escalade Discount Offers Non-Existent In May 2022

For well over a year now, Cadillac Escalade discount offers continue to be non-existent as of May 2022. However, local market leases are still available on the 2022 Cadillac Escalade. See a couple of examples below. Cadillac Escalade Incentives. Cadillac Escalade lease examples in May 2022 are as follows:. Lease...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

2023 Chevy Camaro Loses Sport Pedals Kit

The available Sport pedals kit for the sixth-generation Chevy Camaro will be dropped from the sport coupe’s order books after the 2022 model year, GM Authority has learned. The Sport pedals kit (RPO code VEB) is a dealer-installed, LPO-level option that’s available on all 2022 Chevy Camaro trim levels, save for the supercharged ZL1. This option adds a set of Sport pedals to the vehicle with a polished metal finish and raised rubber traction surfaces. They include pedal covers for both the accelerator and brake, as well as the clutch on vehicles equipped with the six-speed manual transmission.
CARS
gmauthority.com

850-Horsepower Chevy Silverado Drag Races Genesis G70: Video

Power is plentiful these days, which means we can get some pretty interesting matchups when it comes to racing. Such is the case with the following video, which puts a full drag-spec Chevy Silverado up against a tuned Genesis G70 sedan. Once again coming to us from the folks at...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
gmauthority.com

These Two 2022 GMC Sierra Assist Steps Are No Longer Available

GM has dropped two of the optional side assist steps that it previously offered on the GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Sierra HD pickup trucks. The following two pairs of dealer-installed, LPO-level side assist steps are no longer available to order on the GMC Sierra 1500 and GMC Sierra HD (relevant RPO codes listed in parentheses):
CARS
gmauthority.com

Texas Man Tries To Steal C8 Corvette, Gets Shot: Video

A robbery suspect was shot dead in Houston, Texas earlier this month after they attempted to carjack the driver of a C8 Corvette Stingray. According to ABC13, the owner of the Rapid Blue-painted C8 Corvette Stingray was leaving a late-night Mediterranean restaurant at around 4 a.m. when he was approached by a man who told him to “give me your car.” The Corvette owner, fearing for his life, then pulled out a firearm and shot the suspect multiple times. Oddly, the suspect at this point jumped on top of a nearby car that was not connected to the suspect or the victim, which attempted to drive away before the suspect fell off the roof and died.
HOUSTON, TX
gmauthority.com

Race-Ready 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass Imagined By Digital Artist

Production of the Oldsmobile Cutlass nameplate ended in 1999, but these days, these old-school machines provide the basis for a variety of slick new builds and reimagined concepts. Such is the case with the following rendering, which takes the 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass in a tasty new track-ready direction. Coming to...
HOME & GARDEN
gmauthority.com

1969 Chevelle SS, 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda Blaze Down The Quarter Mile: Video

There’s something special about listening to a classic V8 muscle car screaming down the drag strip, and that’s exactly what we’re getting with this racing video between a 1969 Chevy Chevelle SS and 1970 Plymouth Hemi Cuda. Clocking in at just over five-and-a-half minutes, the video gives...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cadillac Ct5#The Cadillac#Vehicles#Gm Authority#Satin Steel Metallic#Gsk#Argent Silver Metallic#Gxd#Gxu#Dark Emerald Frost
gmauthority.com

Alleged Cyberattack On GM Exposed Customer Information

GM reportedly suffered a cyberattack last month that resulted in the exposure of customer information and allowed hackers to redeem gift card reward points. According to a recent report from IT Security Guru, GM confirmed that it detected malicious login activity between April 11th and April 29th, 2022. The malicious activity was identified as a credential stuffing attack, wherein credentials were obtained from a previous data breach from one service, then reused to log into another service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
gmauthority.com

GM Fleet Now Offers Geotab Integrated Solution To U.S. Government Agencies

GM, with the help of its fleet software partner Geotab, has announced it will begin offering its fleet tracking technology to government agencies in the United States. GM’s fleet tracking solution developed with Geotab allows fleet operators to track and receive information from their vehicles using the pre-embedded OnStar module that is found in most modern-day GM vehicles. With this latest announcement, this technology will be available to government agencies in the United States, allowing them to benefit from this easy-to-use fleet tracking and data-sharing platform. Geotab says it has also secured sourcing contracts for a number of government agencies to help streamline the purchasing process for government agencies interested in its fleet management products.
CARS
gmauthority.com

All-New Buick Electra-X Concept Crossover Teased In China

GM has just officially revealed the name and the first teaser images of the Buick concept vehicle that will be on display during the 2022 Buick Brand Day in China. The all-new Buick Electra-X Concept will show off the brand’s vision of intelligent mobility and the design direction of a future electric crossover.
WORLD
gmauthority.com

Chevy Trax Sales Put Segment Share At Three Percent During Q1 2022

TRAX -65.79% 5,801 16,955. In Canada, Chevrolet Trax deliveries totaled 140 units in Q1 2022, a decrease of about 84 percent compared to 892 units sold in Q1 2021. In South Korea, Chevrolet Trax deliveries totaled 411 units in Q1 2022, a decrease of about 60 percent compared to 1,028 units sold in Q1 2021.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Super Cruise Won’t Be Functional At Production Start

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will be offered with GM’s hands-free Super Cruise driving assistant, however the feature will not be functional from the vehicle’s launch. All 2023 Cadillac Lyriq models that are ordered with Super Cruise will be delivered with the hardware for the next-generation Super Cruise system installed, including the exterior radar sensors and cameras, as well as the Super Cruise steering wheel. Customers will not be able to use Super Cruise on the vehicle when they take delivery, however, with GM set to activate the feature through an over-the-air software in the near future. In the meantime, Cadillac Lyriq owners affected by this problem will receive either 100,000 GM Reward Points or an extra year of free charging at certain public charging stalls. Affected vehicles will indicate they are “Super Cruise Capable,” on the window sticker, which will be joined by the RPO code R6I.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GMC Canyon Discount Offers Up To $500 Off In May 2022

In May 2022, a GMC Canyon discount continues offering up to $500 off the 2022 GMC Canyon. That includes a $250 Cash Allowance when financed with GM Financial and $250 Buick GMC Loyalty Cash for current owners and lessees of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Georgia Tech Wins GM Backed EcoCAR Mobility Challenge

Georgia Tech has emerged the winner of the GM sponsored EcoCar Mobility Challenge – a collegiate engineering competition that tasked participants with improving the fuel efficiency of a 2019 Chevy Blazer crossover. The EcoCar Mobility Challenge kicked off in 2018, with twelve U.S. and Canadian universities setting out to...
GEORGIA STATE
gmauthority.com

One-Of-Two Chevy Corvette ZR2 Sells For Astonishing $962k

Mecum Auctions are legendary for the wide selection of Chevy Corvettes available, and last week’s 35th Annual Indy Spring Classic was no exception. There were numerous historically significant Vettes to be found amongst the 2,504 lots on offer, but none quite so rare as this 1971 Corvette ZR2 convertible. One of just two constructed for the single year it was offered, this Brands Hatch Green example is unrestored, having covered just 8,702 original miles from new.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Ranks Third In 22nd Annual Supplier Working Relations Study

GM ranked third behind Toyota and Honda in the 22nd annual Supplier Working Relations Index Study conducted by consulting firm Plante Moran. The Supplier Working Relations Index Study was conducted by Plante Moran from mid-February to mid-April of this year. Respondents are salespersons from Tier-1 suppliers serving the big three Detroit and big three Japanese automakers, with the study tracking supplier perceptions of their working relationships with OEMs. These respondents are asked to rate OEMs across the eight major purchasing areas broken down into 20 commodity areas. This year’s study included 673 salespersons from 436 Tier-1 suppliers, representing about 50 percent of the six OEMs’ annual buy.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Blazer Gets $200 Price Increase

The 2022 Chevy Blazer will be $200 more expensive going forward. Like it did with the 2022 Chevy Camaro earlier this month, GM has raised the destination freight charge for the 2022 Chevy Blazer by $200 from $1,195 to $1,395. This will, in effect, make the Blazer $200 more expensive across the board regardless of the trim level chosen.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Buick Enclave Gets A $200 Price Increase

The 2022 Buick Enclave is the fifth model year for the current second-generation nameplate, introducing a full model refresh with updates to the exterior styling, safety tech features, and exclusive equipment for the range-topping Avenir trim level. Now, the 2022 Buick Enclave just got slightly more expensive with a $200 price increase.
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Dealer Markups Have Started

While the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Debut Edition has a rather reasonable manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $59,990, this price is just that: suggested. GM can’t force its dealers to sell its products for a certain price, so it should be no surprise that some of them are trying to charge much more than MSRP for the highly sought-after Lyriq.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy