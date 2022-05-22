2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Loses These Four Paint Colors

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will be offered with GM’s hands-free Super Cruise driving assistant, however the feature will not be functional from the vehicle’s launch. All 2023 Cadillac Lyriq models that are ordered with Super Cruise will be delivered with the hardware for the next-generation Super Cruise system installed, including the exterior radar sensors and cameras, as well as the Super Cruise steering wheel. Customers will not be able to use Super Cruise on the vehicle when they take delivery, however, with GM set to activate the feature through an over-the-air software in the near future. In the meantime, Cadillac Lyriq owners affected by this problem will receive either 100,000 GM Reward Points or an extra year of free charging at certain public charging stalls. Affected vehicles will indicate they are “Super Cruise Capable,” on the window sticker, which will be joined by the RPO code R6I.

