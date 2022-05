Theory hopes to change the design of the WWE United States Championship that he won from Finn Balor on the April 18 edition of RAW. Theory recently spoke with B-Sox of 95 KGGO and indicated that the design of the title may be changed in the near future. Theory has stated that he wants to include a camera on the front plate of the belt so that he may capture some of his trademark selfies while wearing it.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO