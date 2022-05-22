ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Will Hobbs Reveals How His Powerhouse Name Was Created

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill Hobbs of AEW appeared on Jason Powell’s ” Wrestling Perspective Podcast” to discuss a variety of topics. Here are the highlights:. How the Powerhouse name came to be: “When I first came into AEW, I did the enhancement work. I was Willpower on the independent scene. Tony came...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V. Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

Reasons For Stephanie McMahon Stepping Away From WWE Are Staying Private

During a recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller discussed Stephanie McMahon’s announcement to leave WWE earlier this week. She explained the reason as focusing on her family. Keller, on the other hand, remarked that there are more important reasons for her taking a sabbatical than simply walking away. “I...
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses His Future With WWE

After defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of last night’s Sunday Stunner WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed his future with the WWE. Reigns issued a post-match speech thanking fans for attending, and he closed the promo by discussing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Stevens
Person
Will Hobbs
Person
Pepper Gomez
Person
Jason Powell
Person
Peter Maivia
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/23)

Tonight, WWE RAW airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with further build-up for the upcoming Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event. The main event will feature The Miz facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match and Bobby Lashley’s All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos. While...
PWMania

Kayla Braxton Praises Paul Heyman, Says “There Will Never Be Another”

Kayla Braxton recently appeared on Jimmy Smith’s Unlocking The Cage to talk about a variety of topics. Braxton spoke highly of Paul Heyman as they got to work together on Talking Smack. “Over the last year or so, he’s taught me how important it is to play off the...
PWMania

Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Line-up – New Matches and Stipulations Added

WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5, from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card following Monday’s RAW:. Hell In a Cell Match. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins. Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#The Cow Palace
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022. Your announcers are Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith, and Byron Saxton. We begin with a look at the crowning of a single tag team champion on the main roster when the Usos defeated Randy Orton and Riddle. Riddle makes his way to the...
PWMania

Mixed Tag Team Match Internally Scheduled For AEW Double Or Nothing

At least one more match will be added to the Double Or Nothing Card, according to AEW President Tony Khan. On today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that a mixed tag team match is being prepared for the show. Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will face Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky and Paige VanZant.
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Recalls Bret Hart Realizing WCW Wasn’t What He Expected

During this week’s “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” Jeff Jarrett discussed Bret Hart. Jarrett recalled a chat he had with Bret Hart when Hart first arrived at WCW:. “I remember telling him that when I left WWF the first time in ’95 or ’96, my contract expired and I came down. The business was red hot. The NWO was taking off. Nitro was kicking ass. It was just really cranking up,” Jarrett said.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

New Match Revealed for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-up

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, which is the go-home episode for Double Or Nothing and AEW’s third-anniversary celebration, will feature a new match. President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director of AEW Tony Khan announced Private Party vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for Dynamite on Twitter this afternoon. Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary. Khan wrote:
PWMania

Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For The Women’s Tag Team Titles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Michael Cole discussed how “Sasha and Naomi let us all down” and “their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans” on the May...
WWE
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Calls WWE WrestleMania Backlash 2022 “a Wrestling Card”

Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on his second straight victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash. He dubbed the event a “wrestling card.”. “I understand that sports entertainment is the proper term in WWE, but Backlash was a wrestling card. Bell-to-bell, there were stories...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy