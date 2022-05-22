Jonathan Gresham Says ROH Changed The WWE Style

The Usos may have become the Unified Tag Team Champions on “WWE SmackDown” last week, but it was a near thing. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the call to actually have a title change happen was made late. WWE had been promoting RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) vs. the Usos since the previous episode of “SmackDown,” but the only thing set in stone was the post-match beatdown from the Bloodline. In terms of who was actually going to walk away with both sets of titles, WWE apparently went back and forth on it, with Vince McMahon himself making the final call. The WWE Chairman felt that because the match had been so heavily promoted, it made sense to commit to a winner.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO