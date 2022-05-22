ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jonathan Gresham Says ROH Changed The WWE Style

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that Ring of Honor talent helped to transform the WWE style since the company signed multiple former ROH stars throughout the years, which also helped NXT evolve. “I feel like I’m not just ‘Ring of Honor’s the only...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Hulk Hogan Facing Ric Flair at Starrcast V?

Due to new comments from the legendary B. Brian Blair, WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, 73, and Hulk Hogan, 68, are reported to be facing each other at Starrcast V. Flair is set to return to the ring for one night only at Starrcast later this summer, as we previously reported. The bout will take place on Sunday, July 31 at Starrcast in Nashville, Tennessee, live from the Nashville Fairgrounds, as part of “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is rumored to face WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a mystery partner alongside AAA and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Ricky Steamboat, a WWE Hall of Famer, was rumoured to be the mystery partner, but he recently denied it.
NASHVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
PWMania

Reasons For Stephanie McMahon Stepping Away From WWE Are Staying Private

During a recent PWTorch.com audio update, Wade Keller discussed Stephanie McMahon’s announcement to leave WWE earlier this week. She explained the reason as focusing on her family. Keller, on the other hand, remarked that there are more important reasons for her taking a sabbatical than simply walking away. “I...
PWMania

Why Steve Austin Never Had a Singles Match Against Hulk Hogan

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross discussed the 2002 Judgment Day PPV match between Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker. “The match was not an artistic success. But it wasn’t because those guys didn’t work their asses off. You’ve got a guy that’s got a bad back and he’s not a spring chicken … Taker tried to do all he could to make the match a success, but it just didn’t get the job done. And that’s sad to say when you’re talking about two legit legends like Taker and Hulk.”
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Jonathan Gresham
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Seth Rollins
PWMania

Roman Reigns Addresses His Future With WWE

After defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event of last night’s Sunday Stunner WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns addressed his future with the WWE. Reigns issued a post-match speech thanking fans for attending, and he closed the promo by discussing...
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On The Usos’ WWE Tag Team Title Unification

The Usos may have become the Unified Tag Team Champions on “WWE SmackDown” last week, but it was a near thing. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the call to actually have a title change happen was made late. WWE had been promoting RK-Bro (Matt Riddle and Randy Orton) vs. the Usos since the previous episode of “SmackDown,” but the only thing set in stone was the post-match beatdown from the Bloodline. In terms of who was actually going to walk away with both sets of titles, WWE apparently went back and forth on it, with Vince McMahon himself making the final call. The WWE Chairman felt that because the match had been so heavily promoted, it made sense to commit to a winner.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring Of Honor#Combat#Roh World#Nxt#Briscoes
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (5/23)

Tonight, WWE RAW airs live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, with further build-up for the upcoming Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event. The main event will feature The Miz facing Cody Rhodes in a singles match and Bobby Lashley’s All-Mighty Challenge for MVP and Omos. While...
PWMania

Kayla Braxton Praises Paul Heyman, Says “There Will Never Be Another”

Kayla Braxton recently appeared on Jimmy Smith’s Unlocking The Cage to talk about a variety of topics. Braxton spoke highly of Paul Heyman as they got to work together on Talking Smack. “Over the last year or so, he’s taught me how important it is to play off the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

WWE Raw live results: Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz

Tonight's Raw from Evansville, Indiana is the second-to-last episode of the show before Hell in a Cell. Ahead of his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes will take on The Miz tonight. It will be the second match between Rhodes and Miz since Rhodes made his return to WWE. Rhodes defeated Miz on an episode of Raw last month.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Opening Bell: AEW hits Vegas, Cody Rhodes in the spotlight on Raw

Welcome to the Opening Bell, where we round up what’s been announced for WWE (Raw and SmackDown) and AEW (Dynamite and Rampage) programming for the week ahead. WWE Raw preview – Ford Center, Evansville, IN There’s a big confrontation being advertised for this week’s Raw, and by that we mean large in terms of how it’s being positioned and the physical size of the men involved. Bobby Lashley, who managed to beat Omos in a Steel Cage match even though he was thrown through the cage, has another challenge for the Nigerian Giant that he’ll apparently lay out Monday night. And Cody Rhodes,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 23, 2022. Your announcers are Corey Graves, Jimmy Smith, and Byron Saxton. We begin with a look at the crowning of a single tag team champion on the main roster when the Usos defeated Randy Orton and Riddle. Riddle makes his way to the...
PWMania

Updated WWE Hell in a Cell Line-up – New Matches and Stipulations Added

WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event will take place on Sunday, June 5, from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL, near Chicago. Below is the updated card following Monday’s RAW:. Hell In a Cell Match. Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins. Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title...
PWMania

New Match Revealed for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-up

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, which is the go-home episode for Double Or Nothing and AEW’s third-anniversary celebration, will feature a new match. President, CEO, General Manager, and Creative Director of AEW Tony Khan announced Private Party vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for Dynamite on Twitter this afternoon. Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary. Khan wrote:
PWMania

WWE Live Event Results From Fort Wayne, IN 5/22/22

Here are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.com:. Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley def. AJ Styles & Liv Morgan. United States Championship. Theory def. Mustafa Ali. Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins. RAW Women’s Championship. Bianca...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy