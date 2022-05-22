ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Bowie native spends Memorial Day honoring fallen military members while serving in the elite Ceremonial Guard

By Navy Office Of Community Outreach
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0SsP_0fmVfDP900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLL2E_0fmVfDP900
Seaman Michael Akinlabi Credit: Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amber A. Weingart, / Navy Office of Community Outreach

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the nation pauses this Memorial Day to remember fallen service members, a native of Bowie, Maryland, has special responsibilities to honor fallen comrades in the nation’s capital with the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

“I’m a firing team member, so we are one of the last set of honors rendered to a deceased service member,” said Seaman Michael Akinlabi, who joined the Navy two years ago. “Before Taps is played and the flag is presented to the next of kin, we fire our rifles in a salute.”

Established in 1931, the United States Navy Ceremonial Guard is the official Ceremonial Unit of the U.S. Navy and is based at Naval District Washington Anacostia Annex in Washington, D.C.

According to Navy officials, the Ceremonial Guard’s primary mission is to represent the Navy in Presidential, Joint Armed Forces, Navy, and public ceremonies under the scrutiny of the highest-ranking officials of the United States and foreign nations, including royalty.

Sailors of the Ceremonial Guard are hand-selected while they are attending boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois. Strict military order and discipline, combined with teamwork, allow the Ceremonial Guard to fulfill their responsibilities with pride and determination. They are experts in the art of close-order drill, coordination, and timing.

The Ceremonial Guard is comprised of the drill team, color guard, casket bearers, and firing party.

Casket bearers carry the Navy’s past service members to their resting ground. Whether it is in Arlington National Cemetery or another veteran’s cemetery. The firing party renders the 21 Gun Salute, the signature honor of military funerals, during every Navy Funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

Serving in the Navy means Akinlabi is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances, and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The U.S. Navy trains and works hard to defend our way of life from any and all adversaries, no matter where they may be,” said Akinlabi.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Akinlabi and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment so far is becoming a fully qualified Guardsman,” said Akinlabi.

As Akinlabi and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“The U.S. Navy is the greatest Navy globally; serving in it is the opportunity of a lifetime,” added Akinlabi. “It is a chance to serve and help defend the Nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic. I don’t take being part of the Navy for granted; it is a great responsibility and a great honor.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Bowie, MD
Government
Washington, DC
Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Illinois State
Local
Maryland Society
City
Bowie, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Bay Where WWI Ships Were Salvaged Becomes Vibrant Nature Preserve

The largest graveyard of abandoned naval ships in the Western Hemisphere water is now a vibrant nature preserve that can be experienced up close. From the sky, the ships in Mallows Bay on the Charles County, Maryland, side of the Potomac River look like boat-shaped islands. A closer look reveals they are in fact huge navy freighters – most dating to World War I. The wooden hulls peak above the water line. Most are now filled with plant life and osprey nests.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The 74th Maryland Ornithological Society (MOS) Annual Convention hosted in Solomons

After a two-year in-person hiatus due to covid precautions and restrictions, birders and nature enthusiasts throughout Maryland gathered in Solomons for its annual convention this past weekend. The Convention was held at the Solomons Inn Resort and Marina.  Since its inception, this marks the fourth time that the annual MOS Convention has been held in […]
SOLOMONS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Veteran#Funerals#Military Order#Ceremonial Unit#The Ceremonial Guard#Recruit Training Command
Fox News

Lincoln Memorial closes after Georgetown seniors leave broken bottles, spilled wine

The Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., was shut down Saturday morning after a crowd of seniors from Georgetown University left broken bottles and spilled wine on the monument's steps. Hundreds of students had gathered to watch the sunrise Saturday after the senior ball on Friday. A few took a dip...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Van Hollen, Cardin, Hoyer Deliver $5 Million Direct Investment for New Southern Maryland Rapid Transit System

LA PLATA, Md. – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressman Steny Hoyer (all D-Md.) have announced a federal investment of $5 million they worked to secure for the development of the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit (SMRT), a new rapid transit system that will operate between Charles and Prince George’s counties. The lawmakers worked […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
thedcpost.com

Best Places to Donate Clothes in Washington DC

Do you have a bunch of clothes you haven’t worn in ages and no idea what to do with them? What about donating those so that someone else can make use of them? Not only will it give you more room in your wardrobe, but it is also a perfect way of giving back to the community. Here are the best places to donate clothes in Washington DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
echo-pilot.com

'I'm not a babysitter': People's Convoy ejected from Hagerstown Speedway after disbanding

The People's Convoy protesting government COVID mandates and other grievances disbanded and was ejected from the Hagerstown Speedway on Friday, two days after it returned. Speedway General Manager Lisa Plessinger said she asked the group to leave because of infighting over what to do next among the 100 or so people remaining after the organization officially shut down Friday afternoon.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake Biological Laboratory employee honored with UMCES President’s Award for Outstanding Research Support

SOLOMONS, MD (May 25, 2022)—Chesapeake Biological Laboratory Senior Faculty Research Assistant Casey Hodgkins has been given the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s President’s Award for Outstanding Research Support to recognize rising above the norms of research responsibilities to include unique leadership, mentorship, and service roles. She has been an integral part of various […]
SOLOMONS, MD
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: House GOP Wants Frosh to Sue Biden, Navarro’s MoCo Endorsement Has Statewide Implications, and More

GOP leaders note that when President Trump was in office, Frosh frequently took advantage of the Maryland Defense Act of 2017, which authorized the attorney general to sue the federal government. The post Political Notes: House GOP Wants Frosh to Sue Biden, Navarro’s MoCo Endorsement Has Statewide Implications, and More appeared first on Maryland Matters.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy