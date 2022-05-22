Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

The Indianola baseball team took down Creston 5-2 Monday night on the road, the first game of their seven-game slate away from their home field. The Indians scored a pair of runs in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, however the Panthers scored a run in each of the bottom of the third and fourth innings to tie the score, when the Indians scored three runs in the fifth to get to the final tally. Andrew DeWall picked up the win on the mound. Indians head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports he wants his team to be able to rely on their pitching and defense, and with the early schedule he wants the offense to be able to catch up and be ready for a tough conference schedule.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO