Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

Norwalk’s girls’ soccer squad shuts out Oskaloosa in their first playoff match, while the softball and baseball squads have games canceled this week. The No. 3 in Class 2A Warriors’ girls’ soccer squad took down Oskaloosa for the second time this season, shutting them out 10-0. Five Warriors scored goals Tuesday night, including four from Jocelyn Bice. Reagan Teut chipped in two goals, while Marin Randall, Anna Larson, and Braelyn Clark each had one goal. Bice, Larson, Clark, Randall, Addison Burch, Serenity Madonia, and Hailey Schreiber all had assists on the night. Norwalk improves their record to 15-3 on the season and will play in the substate championship Thursday night at home against Little Hawkeye Conference foe Pella.
