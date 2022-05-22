ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Knoxville Boys Golf Heads To The 3A State Tournament Looking For A Top Finish

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Boys Golf Squad will embark on the class 3A State Tournament on Monday with a goal of finishing better than their 6th place showing last year. The meet will take place at Veenker Memorial Golf...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Pella, Knoxville Golf Teams Place in Top 5 at State

The boys golf teams of Marion County finished their season in the top five of Class 3A. The Pella boys were 4th in Class 3A and Knoxville tied for 5th at the State Golf Meet in Ames after two days of competition. Will Simpson of Pella placed 2nd among individuals and Evan Smith of Knoxville was tied for 4th.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Softball Routs Oskaloosa In Season Opener, Panther Baseball Squad Beats Indians In Game 1

The Knoxville Softball Squad jumped on Oskaloosa early and often in an 11-1 romp over the Indians on Tuesday night heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers scored two runs in the 1st inning as starting pitcher Ashlyn Finarty helped her own cause by singling on a 1-0 count. Finarty would come up big in the 4th inning by clubbing a home run along with a single in the 2nd. All told Finarty batted in four runs. Jadyn Streigle hit a bomb to right field later one to add more misery to Oskaloosa. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports, hitting was stressed not only in the offseason, but in the days leading up to last night’s game.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville, Pella Battling for 3rd at State Golf After Day One

After day one of the Class 3A state golf tournament in Ames, Knoxville and Pella are in a tight race for a trophy finish. It’s advantage Panthers after day one, as here is the top ten in 3A team socres after 18 holes of play at Veenker Memorial Golf Course:
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball, Baseball in Action Tonight

The Indianola softball and baseball teams are in action tonight, with softball playing in their season opener and baseball after a rare day off due to a rainout Tuesday. The Indians softball team opens the season ranked 3rd after being reclassified in 4A in the offseason, and will match up with former CIML Conference rival Des Moines East in a doubleheader on the road, beginning at 5:45pm. The Indians will have to replace several starters lost to graduation including pitcher Kate Kralik, but return starters Mara Bishop, Selia Becker, and Hanna Graham among others.
INDIANOLA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#3a State Tournament#The State Meet#Sectional#Knia Krls Sports#Panthers
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Girls Soccer Shuts Out Oskaloosa, Softball and Baseball Canceled

Norwalk’s girls’ soccer squad shuts out Oskaloosa in their first playoff match, while the softball and baseball squads have games canceled this week. The No. 3 in Class 2A Warriors’ girls’ soccer squad took down Oskaloosa for the second time this season, shutting them out 10-0. Five Warriors scored goals Tuesday night, including four from Jocelyn Bice. Reagan Teut chipped in two goals, while Marin Randall, Anna Larson, and Braelyn Clark each had one goal. Bice, Larson, Clark, Randall, Addison Burch, Serenity Madonia, and Hailey Schreiber all had assists on the night. Norwalk improves their record to 15-3 on the season and will play in the substate championship Thursday night at home against Little Hawkeye Conference foe Pella.
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Baseball Dominates North Mahaska For First Win

Pleasantville’s baseball squad got their first win of the season Tuesday at North Mahaska, dominating the Warhawks, 14-1. After mustering just one run in their opener against Ankeny Christian, Pleasantville erupted, putting forth a 14-run outburst. The Trojans got another good pitching performance from Jake DeJoode, giving up one run on just three hits. DeJoode also went two for three with three RBIs. Trevor Daggett had 3 RBIs and a double in the victory. Pleasantville gets their first win of the season and improves their record to 1-1.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

PCM Baseball And Softball Defeat South Hamilton

PCM’s baseball and softball squads got their first win of the season, sweeping Heart of Iowa Conference foe South Hamilton Monday night. After the Mustangs’ baseball squad struggled their first two games against Pella and Newton, they came back with their first win of the season, defeating South Hamilton, 7-6. Durant Van Dyke picked up the victory for PCM, striking out 11 batters. Van Dyke also went three for four at the plate with a double. Zeb Padgett got the save for the Mustangs. With the win, PCM improves their record to 1-2 on the season. The Mustangs will be back in action for another Heart of Iowa Conference showdown Wednesday at Nevada.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Eagles and Trojans Baseball and Softball Squads Face Off Tonight

If the weather allows, the Pella Christian and Pleasantville baseball and softball teams are set to square off this evening. Both the Eagles and Trojans softball squads come into the contest having lost the first game of the season, while giving up nine runs. Pella Christian fell to Norwalk Monday night 9-5, while Pleasantville opened the year with a 9-2 loss against Chariton yesterday. On the baseball diamond the Eagles will look to remain unbeaten, while the Trojans are looking to start the year with a winning percentage above .500. Pella Christian started the year with a win at Carlisle and is fresh off their first win in three years against Norwalk on Monday. Pleasantville began the year with a loss against Ankeny Christian Academy, before bouncing back to dominate North Mahaska yesterday.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Olivia Maasdam & Jadyn Streigle Knoxville Girls Tennis – May 25, 2022

Knoxville Girls Tennis Doubles Players Olivia Maasdam and Jadyn Streigle are heading to the Class 1A State Doubles Tennis Tournament this weekend. They talked with Derek Cardwell about their season and some of the ups and downs that lead to them qualifying for the state tournament on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Sports Update – 5-24-2022

Pella Boys Soccer Advances to Substate Final; Girls Open Regionals at Home. — Pella Baseball Continues Strong Start to 2022 Season; Opening Broadcast Tonight. — Dutch Softball Holds Off Colfax-Mingo on Opening Day. A strong seven-run top of the 1st inning set the Pella softball team at the right tone...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Boys Soccer Season Ends, Girls Soccer Takes On Oskaloosa

Norwalk’s boys’ soccer squad had their season come to an end at Urbandale, while the girls’ soccer squad begins postseason play against Oskaloosa. The Warriors’ boys’ soccer squad saw their season come to an unfortunate end at the hands of Urbandale for the second consecutive year, losing 1-0. Norwalk was able to keep Urbandale scoreless through the first 80 minutes, sending the game into overtime. Urbandale scored the lone goal of the match in the overtime period to beat Norwalk in the postseason for the second consecutive year. Norwalk finishes the 2022 season with a 9-9 record including a Little Hawkeye Conference title.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Boys Soccer Falls To Dallas Center-Grimes In Substate

Knoxville’s Boys Soccer season came to an end as Dallas Center-Grimes defeated the Panthers 4-0. Knoxville found it tough to score and never got into a rhythm offensively. Knoxville only trailed 1-0 at halftime, but the Mustangs found the net three more times in the 2nd half. The Panthers finish the season 8-9 and graduate one of its biggest senior classes of all time with 16 departing the program.
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Defeats Creston to Start Road Trip

The Indianola baseball team took down Creston 5-2 Monday night on the road, the first game of their seven-game slate away from their home field. The Indians scored a pair of runs in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, however the Panthers scored a run in each of the bottom of the third and fourth innings to tie the score, when the Indians scored three runs in the fifth to get to the final tally. Andrew DeWall picked up the win on the mound. Indians head coach Jon Fitzpatrick tells KNIA Sports he wants his team to be able to rely on their pitching and defense, and with the early schedule he wants the offense to be able to catch up and be ready for a tough conference schedule.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Eagles Sports Update – 5-24-22

Late Spark Propels Pella Christian Baseball to Win Against Norwalk. A late-inning rally by the Pella Christian baseball team Monday night propelled them to an eight inning, 5-2 victory over Norwalk, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Warriors capitalized on a hit by pitch and a pair of wild...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella’s Shuttle Hurdlers Journey to Top of 3A

While the team was a few points away from its ultimate goal, the 2022 state track and field meet was still special for the Dutch of Pella. Of the 19 total events, Pella qualified for all of them and earned a medal in 15 of them. One group’s journey concluded...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Memories – 1988 Softball

The 1988 Central College softball team won the first of the program’s four NCAA Division III national championships. On this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we sit down with Coach George Wares and three members of the team – senior Laurie Sutton and juniors Brenda Vigness and Lea Ann Morgan.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – State Track and Field

Catch up with interviews from the infield of the 2022 State Track and Field meet that aired on 92.1 KRLS at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Those featured include:. Sprint Medley Relay (2A Boys) – Pella Christian (Drew Geetings, Luke Nikkel, Daniel Andringa, Levi Schelhaas) 4×100 Relay (3A Girls)...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella FFA Sends Off Class of ’22 with Meals

For the past two years, the Pella FFA chapter has served the outgoing senior class their last high school meal. On May 18th, ten FFA members served the chapter’s BBQ dipped pork burger with barbecue beans and a side of chips to around 100 members of the Class of 2022, where ultimately 164 meals would be consumed.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Thrive Knoxville Releases Town Talk Video

Thrive Knoxville has produced a video series called Town talk which covers a different topic highlighting positive developments in Knoxville. The most recent video is about housing projects in Knoxville. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian spoke to KNIA/KRLS News about the video. “The new video highlights the housing developments and...
KNOXVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy