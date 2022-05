Today, our national school community has experienced yet another loss. Please join me in a moment of reflection for the students, staff and families impacted by the senseless gun violence that took the lives of 14 students and one teacher today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. I share our sentiments of grief with the entire Uvalde community and hope for a day when such acts will no longer occur in our schools and greater society.

BELLEVUE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO