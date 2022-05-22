ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde Athletic Booster Club awards scholarships

By Viewpoint/Editorial
The Uvalde Leader-News
 3 days ago

The Uvalde Athletic Booster Club recently announced the recipients of its booster club scholarship money. Uvalde High School senior athletes named to receive booster club scholarship awards included Abigail Kone, Joeleigh Guerrero, Sofia White, Sarah Zamarripa, Parker Haby, Nathan Barboza,...

www.uvaldeleadernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
bsd405.org

A Message from the Superintendent: Uvalde, TX School Shooting

Today, our national school community has experienced yet another loss. Please join me in a moment of reflection for the students, staff and families impacted by the senseless gun violence that took the lives of 14 students and one teacher today at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. I share our sentiments of grief with the entire Uvalde community and hope for a day when such acts will no longer occur in our schools and greater society.
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Join The Club#Highschoolsports#Uvalde High School
KENS 5

Spurs, players react to Uvalde, Texas school shooting tragedy

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs and players reacted to the horrific news of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (about 80 miles outside of San Antonio) at Robb Elementary Tuesday afternoon on social media. The Spurs released a statement on social media as did Spurs' Devin Vassell,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Ernesto De Leon Jr.

Ernesto De Leon Jr., 55, of Uvalde died on May 14, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Aug. 26, 1966, in Uvalde to Stella (Maldonado) and Ernesto De Leon Sr. He graduated Poudre High School in Ft. Collins, Colorado, in 1984. He ventured into the world of management....
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
mommypoppins.com

San Antonio, Texas with Kids: 17 Top Things to Do for Families

San Antonio has top attractions and activities to suit visitors of all ages and interests. History, culture, and five theme parks only minutes from town are just some of its glories. Despite being the second-largest city in the state, the center seems manageable and compact, making it perfect for a weekend trip in Texas with smaller kids. The jewel in San Antonio's crown is the River Walk, a world of its own below street level that connects many sites and attractions. And, of course, a visit to the Alamo allows you to see the location of the infamous 1836 battle that became a symbol of heroic resistance on the route to Texas independence. Modern indoor attractions, such as the LEGOLAND Discovery Center and the DoSeum, mean there are many options for every family.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy